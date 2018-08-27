‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Revealed

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate site has been updated to reveal a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller that’s made with the game’s theme in mind.

The black and white controller was first revealed on the Smash Bros. site where the game can be preordered ahead of its December release. Called the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller,” it features a grey Smash Ball design in the middle, the logo that’s represented the Smash Bros. games through the years and serves as an in-game item that unlocks fighters’ Final Smashes. No prices were listed for the controller nor were there any links to retailers that had it available for preorder, but Nintendo’s Pro Controllers for the Switch usually start around $59.99, so the new controller will likely follow suit with there being a strong chance that it’ll cost more. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live at Best Buy with a price tag of $74.99.

When it is available for purchase, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to buy it as a standalone product or as a bundle. There’s a bundle that’s also appeared on the site that combines the retail version of the game and the new controller into one product. The box art for the bundle game is decidedly different than the original, omitting all of the characters that fill the game and replacing them with a black background featuring the fiery Smash Ball in the middle. Like the standalone controller, that bundle isn’t currently available to purchase, but the site says to check back soon for retailers that will carry it. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live at Best Buy for $139.99.

Smash Bros. players are often quite particular about the controllers that they use with many preferring the classic GameCube version to the newer layouts, but this new Pro Controller will at least give collectors something else for their Nintendo collection even if they prefer another device. Nintendo has players covered if they want a GameCube controller though with the same site that the Pro Controller is seen on also having links to preorder a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate variant on the classic controller. Those are currently priced at $29.99 and are expected to ship when the game launches on December 7, but you’ll also need one of the GameCube Controller Adapters to use it that’ll fun you another $19.99.

No retailers have been listed for the new controller to reveal where Nintendo Switch owners can purchase it, but the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller should be available for preorders soon with the device scheduled to release on December 7.