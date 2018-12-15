Nintendo Boss Reacts To ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Nintendo has released a brand-new Nintendo Minute video featuring hosts Kit and Krysta joined by Nintendo of America president and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime.

More specifically, the video is dubbed a reacts video, and features one of the faces of Nintendo reacting to the newly released Nintendo Switch platform fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as revealing some interesting insight into the lead up to the game’s launch earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is largely full of inconsequential information, but does feature some interesting tidbits. For example, Reggie mains Ridley. Because, of course he does. Meanwhile, despite Reggie knowing a great deal about Nintendo games, he actually never knew Petey Piranha had feet, which we can’t blame him for not knowing. Who knew that?

Beyond this, Reggie talks about Masahiro Sakurai (the director of the Super Smash Bros. series), The Game Awards, new characters, the reveal of Persona’s Joker as a DLC character, and much more.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

For those that don’t know: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the latest entry in the beloved Super Smash Bros. series that takes primarily Nintendo characters and pits them against each other in a fashion that is platforming meets fighting game.

To date, the game is the biggest in the series and features for the first time every fighter in series’ history, plus a host of new ones, like: Simon Belmont, Petey Piranha, King K. Rool, and Ridley. Sadly, there’s still no Waluigi, because Nintendo hates joy.

In addition to every character and every stage ever featured before, there’s a variety of gameplay changes and new features, such as Stage Morph, which gives the player the option to transform one stage into another during a brawl.

For more news, guides, and information on the critically-acclaimed game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. You can also hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer to talk all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or to casually trash talk Ice Climbers.