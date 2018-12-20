‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Note Apparently Mistaken As A School Shooting Threat

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hasn’t even been out for 24 hours yet, and it’s already causing school shooting scares. Well, apparently.

A Reddit user has uploaded a picture of a letter that purports to be from a school superintendent about a recent incident involving a school shooting scare and Nintendo’s new platform fighter.

Apparently, a student left a note, a scribble on a whiteboard that said “Dec 7th. Time to [INSERT Smash Logo]. And apparently, some mistook this as a warning about a shooting. Eventually, it was deduced that the note had nothing to do with a school shooting treat, and was simply someone excited to not play as Waluigi in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — but not before class was cancelled for the day.

Now, it’s important to note the above letter could simply be a fake. The information that could be used to collaborate the story has been redacted. However, why someone would go through the trouble to fake this isn’t obvious. But it’s the Internet, and the Internet is known for far more elaborate fakings.

That said, if is indeed real, it’s not very surprising. The Super Smash Bros. logo looks a little bit like a scope, and you can’t blame people for being a little over zealous about preventing school shootings in 2018.

It’s also worth pointing out this story could be much deeper than it appears on the surface level. Perhaps the student knew that such a note would be mistaken as a school shooting threat and thus class would be cancelled and thus they could stay home all day and play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate…..

