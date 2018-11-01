‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Paid Downloadable Content Confirmed With Fighters Pass

While game director Masahiro Sakurai scared a few folks earlier today with the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct by saying “all the fighters have been revealed” for the base game, he certainly opened the door to more possibilities, as it’s been revealed that we will be getting downloadable content for the game. And what’s more, we’ve got an idea of the first fighter that will be included.

The DLC plan for the game works like this. As packs become available, they will be revealed so that we know exactly what we’ll be getting out of them.

Based on the details that Sakurai has provided, the packs will include one fighter, one music track and one stage, and will go for $5.99 apiece. If you prefer, you can purchase the Fighters Pass, which comes with five fighters, five stages and five music tracks for $24.99.

This marks the first time we’re seeing paid downloadable content for a Nintendo game since Splatoon 2 had its story expansion introduced earlier in the year.

While all the fighters in the Fighters Pass haven’t been revealed just yet, we do know about a potential one that will be included eventually — the Piranha Plant. Yep, the potted enemy from the Super Mario Bros. series will become a combatant. We got a look at how his gameplay will work within Smash, and he can actually get around pretty well, and even summon a “super plant” as his final Smash, a boss from Super Mario Galaxy. We’ll have more details about the character in a forthcoming story!

It looks like Piranha Plant will be free for a limited time at first before becoming paid DLC — so jump on him when you get the chance!

It’s unknown when the DLC program is set to take place, but sometime in 2019 seems like a safe bet, possibly as early as January. We’ll have more information on the program soon enough, as well as who could possibly be coming. That Super Smash Bros. excitement hasn’t stopped yet.

As a bonus for purchasing the Fighters pass, Sakurai revealed that a special outfit will be available for your Mii Fighter character, in the form of Rex’s armor from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It’s a pretty nifty bonus, especially if you’re fond of that particular character. We’ll keep you informed when the Fighters Pass program is set to kick off!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form.