‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ Fans Are Freaking Out That Piranha Plant Has Feet

One of the bigger surprises that came out of today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct was the reveal of Piranha Plant as a playable character within the game. But an even larger one has somehow managed to surface past that — he has feet.

Well, not really feet, mind you. The “feet” in question actually look like miniature branches that have popped out of the bottom of the pot that he’s in. But how else do you expect him to get around the map — gravitation?

That said, some fans have been reacting to the reveal of his feet in a surprising manner, as you can see from the tweets below.

piranha plant… but he has feet 🤤 //t.co/v4PivXu8zA — 🎃 bailiween 🎃 (@witchboyd3uxy) November 1, 2018

People freaking about piranha plant having feet you fools he already had them pic.twitter.com/obzXKdKMbK — It’s (not) cocktober (@turnaboutlies) November 1, 2018

I haven’t seen the direct but uhhh I’ve seen this SINCE WHEN DO PIRANHA PLANTS HAVE FEET SKSOSKSJSISKSOEEKEEOELEELEKESSOSSKSKKSSSK pic.twitter.com/Va8ROJfSCS — ッ (@Forzue_) November 1, 2018

I will be maining piranha plant and no one can stop my goofy dude, with his goofy feet!! pic.twitter.com/sQ4DkhBkDX — ArcRandom (@SebastianTSid) November 1, 2018

Damn, he’s a piranha plant AND he got feet? //t.co/IcbmpRLQfo — Work the crowd, Incineroar (@Maxibajillion) November 1, 2018

Piranha Plants are confirmed to have tiny feet now. I hope everyone is happy. — FireIcarus🍒 (@Fire1carus) November 1, 2018

piranha plant having feet is the worst news ive learned all day — woo ugh (@OUTSIDEDADS) November 1, 2018

PIRANHA PLANT HAS FEET?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JfEPIhnycb — ✍(◉◡◉)💦 𝗋𝗈𝗌𝖾𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗈𝗄𝗅𝖾 🍬 (@rosedoodles) November 1, 2018

How do people not know Piranha Plants have feet It’s just like Diglett — TripleFinishSSB (@3XFinishGaming) November 1, 2018

People have noted that piranha plant seems to have feet.

This is ridiculous as plants cannot have feet, I think I found a more plausible answer pic.twitter.com/TtxqghmBeo — Cartridge Games (@CartridgeGames) November 1, 2018

Piranha Plant has little feet and that’s VERY important pic.twitter.com/a0idqnOxPE — 🌈gurutze(Anna’s wife)🌈 RT PINNED (@gurutze_art) November 1, 2018

“Haha the Piranha Plant doesn’t have feet xd”. No shut up you idiots pic.twitter.com/NnrNSswG9p — Mew02 (@runmylowfade) November 1, 2018

A few folks were quick to note that Piranha Plant had feet in the handheld release Mario + Luigi: Partners In Time. And they weren’t the only one:

The Piranha Plant enemy had feet in partners in time — Andrew (@eboytrash) November 1, 2018

PIRANHA PLANT HAS FEET?!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/JfEPIhnycb — ✍(◉◡◉)💦 𝗋𝗈𝗌𝖾𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗈𝗄𝗅𝖾 🍬 (@rosedoodles) November 1, 2018

So there you have it — some fans just can’t get enough of plant feet. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be a fetish. Yet.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, both physically and digitally.