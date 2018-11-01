Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ Fans Are Freaking Out That Piranha Plant Has Feet

One of the bigger surprises that came out of today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct […]

By

One of the bigger surprises that came out of today’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct was the reveal of Piranha Plant as a playable character within the game. But an even larger one has somehow managed to surface past that — he has feet.

Well, not really feet, mind you. The “feet” in question actually look like miniature branches that have popped out of the bottom of the pot that he’s in. But how else do you expect him to get around the map — gravitation?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, some fans have been reacting to the reveal of his feet in a surprising manner, as you can see from the tweets below.

A few folks were quick to note that Piranha Plant had feet in the handheld release Mario + Luigi: Partners In Time. And they weren’t the only one:

So there you have it — some fans just can’t get enough of plant feet. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to be a fetish. Yet.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch, both physically and digitally.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts