‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Player Gets Destroyed by an Unexpected Foe

In a dramatic twist to what looked to be an easy win, a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player met their demise at the hands of a runaway Barrel during a match with friends that produced a hilarious clip.

Barrels and Crates in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate all contain items for players to use, but the Barrels (and the Rolling Crates) can cover distances quickly and act as high-speed projectiles once they’re on the move. One player found out just how hard these Barrels hit when a futuristic version of the item container spawned on the sloped top of the Great Fox spaceship which sent it careening down the stage, blindsiding a Pichu in the clip above and sending the small Pokemon rocketing out of bounds.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The player by the name of Volkamar who shared the video on YouTube and on Reddit was controlling Olimar in that fight, the fighter who’d been slowed down by the Timer item and was drifting through the air. Volkamar said the fight had been set to make the fighters randomized with items appearing at a low frequency which explains why the Pichu player damaged themselves more than they did Olimar in a scenario that could’ve been easily won. These settings made the entire clip possible and led to an ending that players who strictly play with no items and limited stages likely wouldn’t have ever experienced.

“This is why I love occasionally playing All Random Characters w/ Low Items,” the player said about the video. “You just don’t get these kind of clips when playing somewhat seriously. I’m the Olimar in this clip, and one of my friends was playing as the Pichu seen here.”

The “barrel roll” quote at the end of the video was added in there as something extra for viewers, Volkamar said, but it’s doubly fitting in this situation considering what stage the players are fighting on. Corneria, the map the fighters were playing on, comes from the Star Fox series. That same series produced Star Fox 64, a game where Fox’s companion Peppy Hare yelled “Do a barrel roll!” and produced the meme. Players could perform barrel rolls in the Star Fox series before that, but it was this game that make the quote popular with Peppy’s voice being used in the clip above.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.