Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Ridley as Playable Fighter

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding a new character to the upcoming game’s roster with the Metroid series’ iconic Ridley joining the fight.

Nintendo revealed the addition of Ridley during the company’s E3 press conference at the end of a lengthy trailer that showed several of the series’ most familiar fighters including Samus Aran herself. The Mario and the other fighter were picked off one-by-one before only the two opponents remained, just as Metroid fans would have it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve ever played any of the original Metroid names, you’ll already be familiar with Ridley, one of the series’ major antagonists who Samus Aran has to face off against multiple times. Ridley’s also featured in the Smash Bros. series before, but not as a playable character. For those who recall some of the maps in the older games, there were frequent battle stages such as Pyrosphere that had Ridley in the background. That particular map had Ridley attacking the players and destroying floating platforms, so it was likely one map that wasn’t seen often if you were a more competitive player that strayed away from the interactive maps.

A decent portion of the post-presentation stream was dedicated to showing off some of Ridley’s movies, a character that’s huge compared to most of the other combatants. Nintendo also sent out a press release shortly after that discussed Ridley’s addition to the game along with other characters and new features.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will include every single fighter ever featured in the series’ nearly two-decade run, making it one of the biggest crossover events in gaming history. Fans can enjoy returning favorites like Ice Climbers and Pokémon Trainer, as well as newly announced fighters like Ridley from the Metroid series and Inkling from the Splatoon series. The game supports a variety of controller options, including Nintendo GameCube controllers (original or newly designed), Joy-Con controllers or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. With Nintendo Switch, players can throw down whenever and wherever they like in Handheld or Tabletop mode while enjoying online play.

Those who stuck around after the official presentation ended would’ve also noticed that Ridley is getting an Amiibo for the game as well. Twitter user Wario64 shared an image of the trailer captured from the stream that showed Ridley’s Amiibo right next to one for the game’s new Inkling fighter.

Ridley amiibo confirmed, and new Inkling Smash amiibo pic.twitter.com/pG0s5F8P4t — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 12, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is releasing for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.