Nintendo Dodges Questions About Waluigi In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Earlier this month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai tweeted that the roster for the upcoming fighter is “now complete” and urged fans to not flood the game’s social media channels with their own picks. Though the roster selection progress was not a surprise, the community shut down was – especially given how Nintendo has handled previous entries in the series with fan-driven polls and similar means of engagement.

Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Aime recently sat down with Kotaku where he addressed the intention behind the tweet regarding roster completion and how many fans seemed to take the initial message.

“I haven’t talked to him,” he said about the aforementioned tweets. “but I believe he was working hard to communicate two things: One, that the characters have been decided on. Second, that he is well in development on this, so please be patient. My interpretation is that there will be no fan polls, [and that] no independent poll trying to push Waluigi, as an example, will not influence the decisions that have already been made.”

And there’s that Wailugi again. Though everyone’s apparent favorite villain isn’t a Smash staple, his absense has been very apparent through fan feedback. When asked in Nintendo would consider adding the purple-clad man to the roster, Fils-Aime replied “We’re not here to discuss that at this point in time.”

Ouch.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 17th, 2018! To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”

