‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Second DLC Character Reportedly Leaked

For quite some time now, we’ve gotten our fair share of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rumors revolving around the downloadable fighters coming to the hit game. We already know that Joker from Persona 5 is confirmed thanks to a recent trailer from the Game Awards, but the rest of the roster are still shrouded in mystery. Some of these rumors have suggested that particular favorites, from Banjo Kazooie to the Rhythm Heaven choir kids to Waluigi, are coming to the game. Nothing confirmed yet, however.

Now you can add one more to the list. A new leak has suggested that the second downloadable fighter for Ultimate is coming out of left field- a character from the Dragon Quest series.

The info comes from Persona Central (originally translated from 5Channel), which suggests that Erdrick, a long-time favorite in Square Enix’s role-playing series, will be joining the party. The information is translated as follows:

Erdrick

Stage is Alefgard

Erdrick (Male) and Erdrick (Female), 2 colors each of Anlucia and the Dragon Quest XI Hero

Slime appears on screen with a skill

Achieved through active collaboration on Square’s side

To the benefit of overseas marketing for the DQ series

The following image was also found, possibly cementing the idea that both male and female versions of Erdrick would be included within the game:

But, on top of that, the site has also reportedly found further information about Joker, including his themed stage in Ultimate, as well as the appearance of another character.

Joker

The stage is Mementos

Jack Frost appears on screen with a skill

Game director Masahiro Sakurai did make it clear that Ultimate‘s DLC roster would surprise fans, and Erdrick definitely falls into this category. And the worldwide appeal of Dragon Quest would make it fairly easy to crossover a character from that universe into this fighting universe.

That aside, do take this rumor with a grain of salt. 5Channel isn’t exactly the most common news source out there; and while the details and image look to be fairly accurate, we’ve seen rumors such as this before where proposed leaks turned out to be unsubstantiated. At least, for now.

Would you like to see a character from Dragon Quest join the Super Smash Bros. universe? Or would you prefer someone from another Square Enix franchise? Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, perhaps?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital form via eShop.

(Tip of the hat to NintendoSoup for the scoop!)