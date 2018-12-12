‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Spirit Event Announced

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s first in-game event is starting soon that gives players a better chance at finding certain Spirits and earning more gold.

“Spectacled Spirits” is the name of the first weekly event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an in-game pop-up will tell players to alert them of the event that’s scheduled to start on December 13th. During this event, certain Spirits who wear glasses will be more likely to appear, and if players can beat them, they’ll earn extra gold.

Starting 12/13 at 10pm, a three-day event will take place in Super #SmashBrosUltimate! Certain spirits will be more likely to appear, so use this chance to grab those you’re missing! Beating them will also earn you extra gold. A new event will appear weekly, so don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/sfOqNPFQgB — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) December 12, 2018

This event is the first to take place in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the game being out for not even a full week yet, but Nintendo said it’s not the only one that’s going to occur. A new event is coming every week, Nintendo said, so even if players don’t have much interest in this Spirit-getting opportunity, they’ll have others to look forward to in following weeks.

A page for the event showed what types of Spirits will be available more often during the event, all of them wearing glasses. Spirits like James McCloud from the Star Fox series were listed as ones that could make potential appearances alongside many others from different series. The event details said these Spirits will be found more often on the Spirit Board.

These Spirits augments players’ abilities and stats when they’re in the World of Light with primary and support Spirits raising certain stats, sometimes with tradeoffs. There are over 1,000 Spirits to come across in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so events like these should let players encounter them more often and earn bonus gold throughout the process that they can then spend on in-game content.

Spirits are a new feature in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and while the system might be intimidating at first, it’s a welcome addition to the series that doesn’t weigh down the traditional formula. The Spirit system came up in our in-progress review with an excerpt of that seen below and the full critique readable here.

“The new Spirit system where players amass primary and support Spirits to augment their chosen fighters with stat boosts and tradeoffs is a dense mechanic to penetrate at first since there are so many Spirits to encounter. Smash Bros. is all about brand representation across Nintendo’s sprawling catalogue of series, so you can imagine how many supporting characters there are to make appearances in the Spirit system. It feels almost overwhelming to even get started with Spirits when picking the right combos, let alone when you have to invest an in-game “currency” accumulated by fights to level them up. There are also “Skills” players can unlock to add more RPG elements to their fighting game. So many series try to evolve their games with new features that don’t have any purpose and only weigh the game down, but the Spirits feel like a welcome refresher to Smash Bros.’ formula by not changing the game too drastically but by giving players extra control over their playthroughs.”