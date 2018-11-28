‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and ‘The Avengers’ Collide In This Incredible Fan Art

We’re inching close and closer to the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and with Marvel fans so anxiously awaiting a new trailer for the upcoming Avengers film, it only makes sense that the two would inevitably collide. The best part about this fan-made mashup? If you like it, you can buy it as a t-shirt!
Prime Premne
View this post on Instagram
While waiting for the game’s release, we got Ultimate War tees available at @shirtpunch today! https://www.shirtpunch.com/ultimate-war This is my most ambitious mashup yet, (s)mashing 44 characters from 32 universes. That’s more than half of the playable roster, though I wish I could’ve included more characters in it. Had to make sure each universe was represented and the popular ones are in it. In a little while, I’ll post a grid view of the design for a better look at the characters. ✊?? #avengers #infinitywar #superhero #comics #movie #videogame #mashup #mario #link #zelda #metroid #kirby #pokemon #mashup #parody #design
Yoshi Close-Up
View this post on Instagram
Doing a grid just for now to get a better look at the characters. Tees with the “Ultimate War” design are available today at @shirtpunch .com. 🙂 1. Lucina as Gamora 2. Pac-Man as Korg 3. Don Chan as Miek 4. Red Pikmin as Groot 5. Isabelle as Mantis 6. Yoshi as Drax 7. Pikachu as Rocket Raccoon 8. Giga Mac as Eitri ✊?? #avengers #infinitywar #movie #videogame #mashup # fireemblem #pacman #pokemon #pikmin #yoshi #punchout
Kirby Close-Up
View this post on Instagram
Doing a grid just for now to get a better look at the characters. Tees with the “Ultimate War” design are available today at @shirtpunch .com. 9. Pit as Ronin/ Hawkeye 10. Rosalina as Captain Marvel 11. Snake as Nick Fury 12. Mr. Game & Watch as Agent Coulson 13. Duck Hunt Duck as Ant-tonio Banderas 14. Duck Hunt Dog as Ant-Man 15. Ness as Heimdall 16. Kirby as Spider-Man ✊?? #avengers #infinitywar #movie #videogame #kidicarus #metalgear #duckhunt #earthbound #kirby
Donkey Kong Close-Up
View this post on Instagram
Doing a grid just for now to get a better look at the characters. Tees with the “Ultimate War” design are available today at @shirtpunch .com. 17. Robin as Shuri 18. DonkeyKong as Hulk 19. Inkling as Winter Soldier 20. Mii Gunner as Wasp 21. Wario as Stonekeeper/ Red Skull ✊?? #avengers #infinitywar #movie #videogame #donkey kong #splatoon #wario
The Artist
The artist account goes by “PrimsePremne” and their online store can be found on Facebook right here. Want this design as a t-shirt to strut around in? It’s avaialble now for only 10 bucks right here on Shirt Punch!
Videos by ComicBook.com
As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018. To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:
“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”