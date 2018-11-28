‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and ‘The Avengers’ Collide In This Incredible Fan Art

We’re inching close and closer to the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and with Marvel fans so anxiously awaiting a new trailer for the upcoming Avengers film, it only makes sense that the two would inevitably collide. The best part about this fan-made mashup? If you like it, you can buy it as a t-shirt!

Prime Premne

Yoshi Close-Up

Kirby Close-Up

Donkey Kong Close-Up

The Artist

The artist account goes by “PrimsePremne” and their online store can be found on Facebook right here. Want this design as a t-shirt to strut around in? It’s avaialble now for only 10 bucks right here on Shirt Punch!

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7, 2018. To learn more about the game, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Legendary game worlds and fighters collide in the ultimate showdown—a new entry in the Super Smash Bros. series for the Nintendo Switch system! New fighters, like Inkling from the Splatoon series and Ridley from the Metroid series, make their Super Smash Bros. series debut alongside every Super Smash Bros. fighter in the series…EVER! Faster combat, new items, new attacks, new defensive options, and more will keep the battle raging whether you’re at home or on the go.”