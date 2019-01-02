‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Tops Amazon’s Best-Selling Games List For 2018

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch has become a smash success with gamers, selling millions of copies since its release last month. And you can tell how much of an impact it’s made based on Amazon’s best selling video games of 2018.

That’s because, for the first time in about six years, an actual video game topped the list. As noted by Nintendo Soup, this spot is usually reserved for PlayStation Store gift cards. This year, however, belongs to Smash.

The list can be found here; and although exact sales numbers for Smash weren’t given by the online retailer, it’s a big favorite amidst the gaming community. $10 and $20 PlayStation Store digital codes followed in second and third place;and a Nintendo Switch screen protector glass by amFilm came in fourth, probably because of its low price of $9.99.

Here’s how the company’s top selling game products of 2018 turned out:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo Switch) $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital Code) $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital Code) Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Glass PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership (Digital Code) Nintendo Switch- Neon Red and Neon Blue Model $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital Code) Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $10 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Code) $25 Xbox Gift Card (Digital Code) $60 PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital Code) DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 $25 PlayStation Store Gift Card (Digital Code) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4) Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) PlayStation Plus: One Month Membership (Digital Code) Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Xbox Wireless Controller- White Spider-Man (PlayStation 4) Xbox Wireless Controller- Black

Needless to say, millions of gift cards were put to good use over the holiday season; and the fact that Smash Bros. could easily topple others on the list in less than one month’s time is absolutely staggering.

Its success will likely continue this year as we see downloadable fighters added to the game, like the previously announced Piranha Plant and Joker from Persona 5, as well as whoever else Sakurai and his team have planned for the game.

Congratulations to Nintendo on scoring top honors on Amazon’s list. Now let’s see if they can do it again in 2019 with whatever they have planned for the Switch.

Check out the full Amazon list here!

