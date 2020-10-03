Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Travis DLC Leaves No More Heroes Fans Wanting More

Travis Touchdown will soon be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though not in the way many players would’ve hoped for. The character from the No More Heroes games will join the Smash Bros. franchise as a fighter via a Mii Costume for the Mii Swordfighter. He’ll be sporting his signature style including the aviators, perfectly in-place hair, and the rest of his ensemble, but the fact that he’s just a Mii costume doesn’t bode well for the possibility of him becoming a full-fledged DLC fighter.

The Travis DLC was revealed towards the end of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation that was centered around the Minecraft content coming to the game soon. Travis will be joined by Gil from The Tower of Druaga, Bomberman from the fan-favorite classic, and three more Minecraft outfits as Mii Fighter costumes on October 13th. You can see him and the others in action in the trailer below.

After the announcement, No More Heroes series creator Goicha Suda who’s better known as Suda51 online relayed the news on social media. Not long afterwards, he retweeted a tweet from IGN’s Brian Altano that said Travis “deserved better than a Mii Fighter costume.” Suda attached only a “thumbs up” emoji to the quoted tweet which indicated he probably has more to say about the announcement.

Perhaps he’ll say more about it later, but regardless of when or if that’ll happen, fans of Super Smash Bros. and No More Heroes have been voicing their opinions in his place. While Travis technically being in Smash is good news, many have agreed they would’ve rather seen him be added as a standalone fighter. Having a character added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a Spirit, Trophy, or something like a Mii Fighter is often seen as a disqualifier for their DLC fighter possibilities, so things aren’t looking good for Travis if you’re one of the ones wishing he was a fully realized fighter.

The responses to the announcement came quickly, and you can see several of the different reactions below to get a feel for what people think of the news. You’ll be able to pick up Travis and the other Mii Fighter costumes on October 13th for $0.75 each along with the Minecraft DLC that adds Steve, Alex, and more. The Minecraft content will be a standalone purchase and will be available automatically for those who purchased the Fighters Pass Vol. 2.