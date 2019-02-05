Hilarious ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Video Shows the Wii Fit Trainer Getting the Boys In Shape

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to impress fans of the fighter from Nintendo and there’s still so much on the way. With an impressively large roster that is only going to grow throughout the year and a stellar single-player mode, it’s no wonder why so many fans are enjoying every little bit that the new fighter has to offer on their Nintendo Switch. Thanks to all the fan fare, we also have a slew of hilarious community contributions to enjoy, including this clip of the Wii-Fit trainer getting the rest of the roster in tip-top shape.

Personal favorite has to be Waluigi. Do he got that booty, tho? He dooooo! From King Dedede, to Ridley, the video is so freaking perfect for all 10 of the Wii-Fit mains out there. But nothing beats the last two seconds with poor Luigi once more staring down the barrel of betrayal.

Press “F” to pay respects.

Even though the game just recently came out, the modding community immediately went to work on ways to make it more tailored to individual desires. With so much left on the horizon to be revealed – including more fighters – it’s pretty awesome to see how creative this community can get.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still showing itself as a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner,” reads our full review. “The stacked roster with a promise of more characters to come means there’s something or someone for every player, and like other Smash Bros. games, you don’t have to be a fighting pro to enjoy it. With a few tweaks from Nintendo via some post-release patches, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is poised to be the defining Smash Bros. experience.”