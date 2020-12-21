Super Smash Bros: Young Link Players Show Their Appreciation For The Character

Super Smash Bros. fans decided to shut down Twitter to celebrate Young Link. The character often gets lost in the shuffle when it comes to the massive roster of characters. But, fans of the small Hyrule champion had a lot to say this weekend. Scrolling through the social media platform yielded a bunch of reactions to the trending topic. Most of them focusing on how embracing chaos leads to success with Young Link. Competitive Smash Bros. is a wild place, with many players fine-tuning their performance down to individual frames. But, in casual play, the kind of unpredictability that comes from Young Link or Toon Link can be invaluable in a tight spot. The best example of this would be in giant eight-man battles where being able to react and adapt is paramount. (Conversely, you can just try to kick up the most dust possible, and that might work as well too.)

The Big N found itself on the wrong side of fan concerns when it decided to issue a cease and desist for a popular online Smash Bros. Melee tournament. They issued a statement to try and clear the air, but people were understandably upset.

I've been repping Young Link since Melee ✊ Since he's trending, here's to you fellow Young Link mains 🥛 pic.twitter.com/nfNFhYtSJh — NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) December 20, 2020

“Nintendo appreciates the love and the dedication the fighting game community has for the Super Smash Bros. series. We have partnered with numerous Super Smash Bros. tournaments in the past and have hosted our own online and offline tournaments for the game, and we plan to continue that support in the future,” they said. “Unfortunately, the upcoming Big House4 tournament announced plans to host an online tournament for Super Smash Bros. Melee that requires use of illegally copied versions of the game in conjunction with a mod called ‘Slippi’ during their online event. Nintendo therefore contacted the tournament organizers to ask them to stop. They refused, leaving Nintendo no choice but to step in to protect its intellectual property and brands. Nintendo cannot condone or allow piracy of its intellectual property.”

Who is your main in Super Smash Bros.? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses here: