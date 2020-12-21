Super Smash Bros: Young Link Players Show Their Appreciation For The Character
Super Smash Bros. fans decided to shut down Twitter to celebrate Young Link. The character often gets lost in the shuffle when it comes to the massive roster of characters. But, fans of the small Hyrule champion had a lot to say this weekend. Scrolling through the social media platform yielded a bunch of reactions to the trending topic. Most of them focusing on how embracing chaos leads to success with Young Link. Competitive Smash Bros. is a wild place, with many players fine-tuning their performance down to individual frames. But, in casual play, the kind of unpredictability that comes from Young Link or Toon Link can be invaluable in a tight spot. The best example of this would be in giant eight-man battles where being able to react and adapt is paramount. (Conversely, you can just try to kick up the most dust possible, and that might work as well too.)
The Big N found itself on the wrong side of fan concerns when it decided to issue a cease and desist for a popular online Smash Bros. Melee tournament. They issued a statement to try and clear the air, but people were understandably upset.
I've been repping Young Link since Melee ✊
Since he's trending, here's to you fellow Young Link mains 🥛 pic.twitter.com/nfNFhYtSJh— NidoMarquis (@NidoMarquis) December 20, 2020
“Nintendo appreciates the love and the dedication the fighting game community has for the Super Smash Bros. series. We have partnered with numerous Super Smash Bros. tournaments in the past and have hosted our own online and offline tournaments for the game, and we plan to continue that support in the future,” they said. “Unfortunately, the upcoming Big House4 tournament announced plans to host an online tournament for Super Smash Bros. Melee that requires use of illegally copied versions of the game in conjunction with a mod called ‘Slippi’ during their online event. Nintendo therefore contacted the tournament organizers to ask them to stop. They refused, leaving Nintendo no choice but to step in to protect its intellectual property and brands. Nintendo cannot condone or allow piracy of its intellectual property.”
Who is your main in Super Smash Bros.? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses here:
Would be epic
Fierce Deity Young Link pic.twitter.com/dw52yyhcUp— A Stereotypical Otaku (@StereOtaku) December 15, 2020
This looks fantastic
I made a custom black and green young Link skin, complete with stock icons and css image! pic.twitter.com/S4eE6SZbMM— TC|Topher -⛔Comms Closed⛔- (@Topher_Customs) December 16, 2020
Pretty fun!
As a Samus and Young Link main in Ultimate, Anime swordsman isn’t usually my aesthetic, but Sephiroth is insane in smash. So much damage, and so fun to play as. pic.twitter.com/Fty2CZtgpd— Nabil نَبيل🇲🇦🇳🇴 (@NabilsHotTakes) December 18, 2020
Congrats
Just won the Wisconsin High School Esports weekly playing Yoshi, Sephiroth, Ike, Bowser, Min-min, Mario, Chrom and Young Link. fun time (: pic.twitter.com/AbRxgIUMh9— Amante (@OnetwoAmante) December 18, 2020
LOL
young link as a sword character pic.twitter.com/cc3W4bjxSA— Strawhat (@strawhat_sama) December 15, 2020
Great idea!
I'm honestly surprised that nobody's made a mod that combines the best aspects of Link and Young Link together considering how many people seem to really enjoy playing/watching one of them but wish they had the positive attributes the other has, just seems kinda obvious to do.— SpectatesMelee #FreeMelee (@SpectatesMelee) December 19, 2020
Quite a list
Young Link— Jacob (@BigWeegus) December 20, 2020
Ganondorf
Corrin
Terry
Ice Climbers
Mr. Game & Watch
Zelda
Sephiroth
R.O.B.
Luigi
Wario
Captain Falcon https://t.co/1GtzEwl93m
Bangers all the way down
Man corrin or link?
Hmm
Okay I have a plan.
1.Young link (sorry Ike mario and Joker :c)
2. Cloud
3. Corrin
4. Roy (bye Bowser and Lucas :c)
5. Byleth (bye Chrom :c)
6. Palu ig
7. Kirby (bye Zelda :c)
8. Pit (but idrc)
9.Mii Brawl
10.Luigi
11. Marth
12. Lucina
This was fun ^^ https://t.co/pkpcamyP9X— Forrest | BLM (@Forrest_Fired) December 20, 2020