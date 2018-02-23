Super Smash Brothers Reportedly Making Its Way to the Switch This Year

Nintendo fans have not been shy about asking for Super Smash Bros. to finally make its way onto the latest console from the Big N. The hybrid platform would be the perfect environment for the popular fighter and even though news has been mum regarding the title’s destination, that hasn’t stopped avid speculation since the Nintendo Switch‘s launch.

Alongside the Legend of Zelda and Mario franchises, Super Smash Bros. is among the most iconic for the brand. The sandbox of different characters is the perfect arena for fans to get in game and let off some steam, whether with friends or alone. We haven’t heard anything about when we could clear those stages on the Switch until now. Industry savvy Emily Rogers alleges that her sources have confirmed with her that the fighter will be making its way later this year. With Nintendo have an area set up at this year’s E3 for the first time in awhile, this may actually have some juice powering it!

With all rumors, until Nintendo themselves confirm any information it’s important to take all leads with a grain of salt. That doesn’t mean don’t let your hopes die out, however, because the E3 presence, the sales, and several sources confirming the same info points to this info likely seeing fruition this year.

According to Rogers, the game will be the same as the Wii-U version with minor additions to the features to make it more Switch compatible. When asked if it would be labeled as a port like the Hyrule Warriors title, she had this to say:

Unfortunately, I don’t have enough information to speculate whether Smash Bros will be branded/marketed as a “deluxe definitive edition port”, a “half-sequel” or a “full sequel”.

I can only confirm two things:

1. A Smash Bros title will be announced and released for Switch later this year.

2. They added brand new content and re-worked some of the existing Wii U/3DS content.

There was rumored to be a huge Nintendo Direct later this month, though here hasn’t been any confirmation as to if it’s still in the plans or when it will occur. Basically for Smash fans: now, we wait.