Super Sportmatchen Brings Adorable 8-Bit Multiplayer to Switch and PC Next Week

This morning, Dangen Entertainment revealed a new competitive multiplayer title coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam called Super Sportmatchen. It features an adorable 8-bit aesthetic, wonderful chip-tunes, and ten unique mini-games for you and your friends to enjoy together. And dancing animals; it also has dancing animals. This delightful little game launches next week on May 24. Check out the trailer above!

“Super Sportmatchen is an extreme local multiplayer experience that conjures nostalgia of days of yore where the victors are the digital athletes with the fastest fingers, the steadiest hands, and the wittiest trash talk! Choose from six world-class Sportmatchen athletes to compete in ten events for the honor of being named Champion of the Couch!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers over at Kaj Forell Video Game Brand are promising easy to pickup, difficult to master gameplay that gamers of any age or level of skill can pick up quickly. From the looks of it, this is going to be a perfect game for taking your Switch on the go and sliding off a Joy-Con to share with a friend for some quick multiplayer goodness. In this morning’s press release, we got a brief rundown of each game you and your friends will be competing in:

100M Dash – An old classic with a new twist! Don’t trip on your way to the finish line!

Ball Toss – Fun for all ages! Find the perfect angle, account for the wind, and toss your balls to the wall!

Hoops – It’s an all-out battle for B-Ball supremacy! Stomp on heads, knock over your opponents, and sky over the competition for a slam dunk!

Capy Throw – Capybaras can fly! Launch your furry friend into the sky in a test of power, endurance, and composure! Don’t forget to stick the landing!

180M Hopp-Boll – Use impeccable timing to launch your

Hopp-Boll ahead of your competitors while avoiding traps!

River Dodge – Avoid logs, rocks, and crazy crayfish! Just how long can you last?!?

Animal Feed – Never say Super Sportmatchen isn’t eco-friendly! Toss snacks to as many flying faunae as possible and build up multipliers for high scores!

Wall Climb – Scale the Great Wall of Sportsmatchen while avoiding eggplants and heavy winds!

Pillow Push – Sportsmatchen-sanctioned pillow wars! Push your opponent out of the ring or claim the center for your own to win!

250M Plint-Sprint – Not your grandpappy’s hurdles! Time your jumps perfectly to maintain your speed and sail to the finish line!

We think it looks pretty effing adorable, and we’re eager to dive in! For $14.99 it will be an easy risk to take. Stay tuned for impressions!