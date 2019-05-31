Superman 64 Turns 20 Years Old

20 years ago, one of the worst games of all-time released: Superman 64. Earnings 1s and 2s from outlets, the game from Titus Interactive is widely considered one of the worst games to ever release. Yet, it has fans, because, well it’s Superman. The game is based on the television series Superman: The Animated Series, and holds the prestigious honor of being the first 3D Superman game ever released. And now the title that released in North America on May 31, 1999 is 20 years old. Feel old?

In the game, you play as Superman himself and have to rescue your friends from Lex Luthor, who has trapped them in a virtual version of Metropolis.

As you may know, the game’s development was notably hampered by constraints from DC Comics and Warner Bros., both of which had no clue what they were doing back then when it came to games. As a result, the game released as an unfinished mess. A studio called BlueSky Software eventually tried to re-do the game for the PlayStation, but the license ran out and this version was cancelled.

At the time, the game was slammed for its dreadful controls, amateurish graphics, loads of technical issues, basic gameplay design, and difficulty.

“The only Superman compliment I can find to say is that flying beats walking,” wrote GameSpot in its review of the game. “If I’ve been in any way unclear up to this point, let me state it simply: This is easily the worst game I’ve ever played. To steal a line outright from a film review in the San Francisco Bay Guardian, it serves no purpose other than to firmly establish the bottom of the barrel.”

I never played Superman 64. I was only four when it released. But I remember watching my older brother play it — or try and play it. I’m glad I was four and not playing games yet, because my brother looked miserable.

