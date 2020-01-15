Japanese Switch Owners are Getting Free Fire Emblem

Free stuff is always pretty nice, especially when it pertains to video games. Nintendo Switch Online has provided free trials for certain games in the past, and Japanese gamers are set to receive a new option starting next week: Fire Emblem Warriors! The title will be free for one week, and players can play the game without restrictions during that time period. If players decide to purchase the game after the week trial ends, they can do so without starting over; all saved data will be retained! As of this writing, the option is exclusive to Japan, but Nintendo of America has offered similar promotions in the past, most notably for Mario Tennis Aces.

Released in 2017, Fire Emblem Warriors is a musou title, drawing inspiration from Koei Tecmo’s popular Dynasty Warriors franchise. As such, the title pulls in various characters from across the Fire Emblem franchise, combining them in a hack-and-slash action game. While the spin-off was not quite as well-received as other Fire Emblem titles, it proved to be an entertaining game in its own right. As such, it might be of interest to fans that checked out 2019’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which was one of Comicbook.com’s Games of the Year. What’s more, Switch owners that have collected the various Amiibo figures based on the franchise will find that they can be utilized with Fire Emblem Warriors in order to receive weapons based on those particular characters.

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo decides to run the promotion outside of the territory! After all, Fire Emblem has grown significantly in popularity over the last few years, despite the fact that the series spent a good amount of time as a Japanese exclusive. Certainly, Switch owners in North America and Europe would be interested in giving the game a try!

The promotion is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online customers, and will run from January 20th through the 26th. During that time, players that find themselves enjoying the game can purchase Fire Emblem Warriors at a 40% discount on the eShop. The bundle containing all three of the game’s DLC packs will also be available at the discounted rate, as well.

Would you play Fire Emblem Warriors for free? Do you want to see the promotion extended outside of Japan? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!