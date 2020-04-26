Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Delayed

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris, the upcoming anime video game that follows the anime's storyline, has officially been delayed. While it was previously set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 22nd, the realities of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have made it prudent to change the release date to July 10th, according to Bandai Namco.

"We have been working hard on SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris for our fans who are looking forward to the next SWORD ART ONLINE title," Yosuke Futami, the executive producer for Sword Art Online games said as part of the statement announcing the delay. "Due to the ongoing world events, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris to July 10, 2020. We believe that this is the best way to ensure that SWORD ART ONLINE fans are delivered the best SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris experience."

SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris arrives July 10th, 2020! Will you dive into The Underworld and unravel its secrets? https://t.co/blrh7jh5h4 pic.twitter.com/W0fW4D4Qg1 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 24, 2020

Here's how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming anime video game:

"For the first time ever, players can experience SWORD ART ONLINE's anime storyline in game format with SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris! Play as the protagonist Kirito and immerse yourself in 'Underworld,' a mysterious virtual world set in the anime's Alicization arc. Featuring intense battle action, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; your journey through the latest VRMMO SWORD ART ONLINE game is ready to begin!"

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris is now set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 10th. It was previously scheduled to release on May 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming anime video game right here.

