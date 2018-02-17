Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet’s February Update Adds 2 Characters, More Costumes

The upcoming February update for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is, in simple terms, a doozie. This isn’t your stadard patch update, which is pretty reassuring for players outside of Japan who will be getting the game on the same day the update hits. The update includes the addition of two new characters from the Sword Art Online series, as well as a ton of new costumes, and adjustments made based on feedback from Japanese players who already have the game.

The two ‘new’ characters are M and Fukazairoh from Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online. Fans of the franchise might remember this fun duo, who will both be playable characters when they release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Additions

Four new characters added (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)

Sub-scenarios added for each new character

New costume / accessory added to the shop (Three-Piece Suit M/F)

New costume added to Asuna’s Costume Creation (Vest & Dress Pants M/F)

New faces added to the Avatar Customization (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)

Users now receive an in-game e-mail when Prize Rank 10 becomes Rank 1

Kirito’s costume can now be changed

Changes

Maximum level increased from 125 to 150

Adjusted glow effect for characters with buff status

Adjusted ways to receive experience points even when ARfa-sys is not in the party

Adjusted cover vision height

Increased ARfa-sys emotion interval from 15 seconds to 30 seconds

Improved motion and lip-sync actions for ARfa-sys and other characters

Altered fast travel UI

Added fast travel points (Home “Gallery,” Squadron (PvE) “Named Enemy Quest,” Squadron (PvP) “Bounty Quest,” and Squadron (Treasure) “Treasure Quest”)

Altered sort feature (can now sort weapons by rarity, weapon rank, attack power, weapon rank, shooting type, etc.)

Altered UI on the weapon information screen (adjusted layout so that the requested status is displayed on the first page)

Adjusted the default cursor position to “No” when changing ARfa-sys hairstyle and costume

Adjusted ways to increase friendship level

Fixes

Fixed bug where NPCs don’t appear in boss rooms

Fixed bug where the sound of a gunshot continued to make noise

Improved movement stability

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet is available now in Japan, and will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One,a nd PC on February 23rd.