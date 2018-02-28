SXSW 2018 Reveals Gaming Guests and Tournaments

While the SXSW (South By Southwest) event is usually known for celebrating movies, TV and other items of that nature, it’s also become a popular show on the gaming front – and this year is no exception.

The event organizers have revealed a number of gaming guests that will be on hand for this year’s event, which takes place from March 15 through the 17 at the Austin Convention Center. During that time, fans will be able to check out a number of tournaments, as well as panels featuring a number of gaming superstars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, as we previously reported, Sega will be on hand with a number of developers behind the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Not only will they have some stories to share, but it’s here that the publisher will officially unveil what’s next for their speedy hedgehog – which could possibly be a racing game.

But that’s merely the beginning. Other notable speakers that will be at the SXSW Gaming event will include Jordan “nothing” Gilbert, who’s served as a professional gamer for the last decade; and Ashley Jenkins, founder of Rooster Teeth’s The Know series. Gilbert will be interviewed by Dbltap’s Duncan McMonagle, while Jenkins will take part in a panel alongside Brendan Greene, the mind behind the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, for a session called PlayerUnknown: From Mod Creator to Creative Director.

There will also be other programs featuring gaming legends, including conversations with Bloodstained director (and Castlevania mastermind) Koji Igarashi, the mighty Richard Garriott, Warren Spector, and Nate Nanzer, who serves as commissioner for the Overwatch League. More information on that schedule can be found here.

Last but not least, SXSW Gaming will be home to some big name tournaments, as both Arena of Valor and Clash Royale, two big competitive mobile hits, will make their esports debuts at the event, on the Tournament Stage. These, along with other games, should have no trouble taking the spotlight over the course of the three-day event.

It sounds as if SXSW is getting more serious with covering its gaming angles, and we can’t wait to see how this event grows over the next few years. But, for now, if you’re headed to Texas, don’t miss out on what it has to offer!