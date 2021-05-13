Sykkuno Reveals Why GTA RP Has Dethroned Among Us

✖

Among Us has found a massive amount of success on Twitch over the last year, but major streamers are increasingly turning to NoPixel's GTA Online RP, instead. There are a lot of potential reasons for the switch, but part of it comes down to ease. In a recent Just Chatting session, Sykkuno addressed the shift, revealing that it's simply easier for streamers to hop on GTA RP, while Among Us forces them to find other people to play with. It makes a lot of sense, and it gives streamers like Sykkuno more time to spend playing the actual game, as opposed to setting up.

"I think GTA RP you kind of just log on and you can play, there’s people around, you have things to do. I think Among Us was always like you gotta get 10 people, sometimes you can’t invite everyone and some people would get left out," said Sykkuno.

Sykkuno's explanation makes a bit of sense, but there are other factors at play, as well. Once a game starts to get hot on Twitch, it seems that a lot of the bigger streamers want to get in on the trend. While Among Us has enjoyed a long stretch as one of the more popular games on the streaming platform, these things tend to be cyclical. Games like Fall Guys and Phasmophobia have also seen strong attention before streamers moved on to the next big thing.

For those unfamiliar with the NoPixel's GTA RP, players act out different roles, and the rules force them to stay in character. Sykkuno's in-game character is Yuno Sykk. The character is known for his incredible kindness to everyone, from criminals to the police.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the GTA RP can continue to find this sort of attention, and how long it lasts. Gamers are constantly moving on to the next big thing, and Twitch is a reflection of that. As long as viewers continue to tune-in to see streamers like Sykkuno, xQc, and Pokimane play the game, it seems NoPixel's GTA RP server will continue to find a lot of success on Twitch.

