System Shock Remake Release Month Revealed

The release month for the System Shock remake has been revealed. System Shock is one of the most acclaimed first-person shooters of all-time and was massively innovative when it was released in 1994. It was praised for its immersive environments, emergent gameplay, and incredible physics, all of which were massively influential on games as a whole for years to come. Games like Deus Ex and BioShock took a lot from System Shock, partially because key people who worked on the two titles also worked on the System Shock series. For years, many have hoped to see the franchise return and it looks like it's very close to making its return.

The Kickstarter page for the System Shock remake has been updated with a new post about the game's imminent release date. The game has been scheduled to release on March 2023, though no concrete day has been picked quite yet. However, the team at Nightdive Studios noted that the game has "evolved dramatically" thanks to its publisher Prime Matter and allowed for a greater focus on quality for the game.

"The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it's enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support – the last major steps towards releasing a game we're all incredibly proud of," Nightdive Studios writes. "This has also given us time to go back and polish various aspects of the game that needed that extra shine."

Only time will tell if the remake can match the standards of the original, but it does look like a fairly premium product. Given the game is releasing within the next three months, you can probably expect a new trailer sometime soon with a firm release date and possibly some other info as well. System Shock is one of the all-time great cult classics, so the bar is high, but it seems like Nightdive has invested a lot into ensuring that it hits the mark.

