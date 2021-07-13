There's a $2,150 Super Mario Watch Now

If you have been in the market for a very expensive watch featuring Nintendo's Mario, TAG Heuer has you covered with the aptly named TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario limited edition watch. The high-end timepiece is essentially a special version of the TAG Heuer Connected watch, which is a digital watch that uses the Android-based Wear OS. The special limited edition watch, of which there will only be 2,000, is set to release later this week on July 15th at select TAG Heuer boutiques at 10AM ET/7AM PT. Also, it costs $2,150.

The design of the watch seems packed with little nods to Nintendo's popular mascot from mushrooms and pipes on exterior elements to the iconic Mario "M" on the clasp, and the digital face isn't limited to a single Mario design. There are four different Mario-themed digital looks for the face of the watch which are set to be a timed exclusive to the limited edition timepiece before eventually becoming available for other TAG Heuer Connected watches. Exactly when that might actually happen seems unclear, but if you're buying the thing for the digital faces alone, it might be worth waiting. That's assuming you have the money to drop on luxury watches in the first place, of course.

A watch like no other!#Nintendo’s iconic character, Mario, is taking over the TAG Heuer Connected with a new limited edition timepiece in a daring, creative style. Discover more about the new #TAGHeuerConnectedxSuperMario at: https://t.co/mwwHGMca6R#SuperMario @NintendoEurope pic.twitter.com/0R8A7KV9uS — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) July 13, 2021

Perhaps best of all, however, is that there are special animations that will play based on the watch's activity tracker. Hitting 25% of a goal, for example, will see Mario grab a mushroom while 50% has him coming out of a pipe, and 75% has him collecting a star. At 100%, Mario will -- as you might expect -- jump on a flagpole like the ends of levels from earlier video games.

As noted above, the TAG Heuer Connected x Super Mario limited edition watch is set to release later this week on July 15th at select TAG Heuer boutiques at 10AM ET/7AM PT for $2,150.

