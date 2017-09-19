Take A Test Drive With Forza Motorsport 7’s Demo Now

Forza Motorsport 7 looks to be Microsoft‘s biggest hit for the holiday season, an evolution in driving that features hours’ worth of roads to conquer, as well as hundreds of cars to do it with. And today, you can take the game for a test drive. Vroom!

Microsoft has announced that a free demo for Forza Motorsport 7 is available for download on both Xbox One and Windows 10. With it, you’ll be able to test out three different racing experiences that show you what the follow-up is all about, including the ability to take the Porsche 911 GT2 RS cover car out for a drive. You can also take a turn onto the Nurburgring Grand Prix circuit with the Nissan NISMO GT-R LM, along with the brand-new Duai circuit and the Jebel Hafeet Pass, as well as the Mugello circuit in Italy.

To celebrate the occasion – and get ready for the game’s launch in early October – Microsoft has released a new launch trailer that shows just what kind of racing excitement you’re in for, as well as what kind of updated visuals you’ll see in the game. No doubt it’ll look even prettier once the Xbox One X drops in November, pushing the game to an even higher level.

“This stunning 4K video captured with all in-game footage gives you a glimpse of the thrill of real-world racing at the limit that you can experience in Forza Motorsport 7. Feel the adrenaline rush with HDR, authentic engine response and realistic audible and visual experiences. Also, for the first time ever, customize your racing style alongside your vehicle with a massive Driver Gear collection, taking your Drivatar to the next level.

“With Forza Motorsport 7, everyone can experience the danger and beauty of competitive racing at their limit. Collect over 700 Forzavista cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches available in any racing game. Master over 30 famous environments with dynamic conditions that change every time you race,” the company noted in a press announcement.

Forza Motorsport 7 releases on October 3rd for Xbox One and Windows PC. You can get your hands on it earlier with a special Ultimate Edition, launching September 29th.

