Upcoming Cozy Lord of the Rings Game Reveals New Gameplay Details

Over the years, the Lord of the Rings trilogy has inspired its fair share of video game spinoffs. Some have been phenomenal, while others… well, let’s just say that Gollum game should’ve probably stayed in its cave. So, cozy gamers and LOTR fans alike have had their eyes on Tales of the Shire, an upcoming Hobbit life sim from Weta Workshop. It’s already been delayed a few times, but the devs are clearly hard at work on the game. Now, we have even more details about what gameplay will look like in Tales of the Shire, including those Hobbit feasts.

From previous trailers and sneak peeks, gamers got some insight into what Tales of the Shire will look like. As its name suggests, the game takes place in the Shire, and players step into the shoes – er, hairy feet – of their own Hobbit avatar. Players will help build up the reputation of their town by building community, hosting feasts, and generally engaging in daily Hobbit life. The cozy twist on the Lord of the Rings franchise is a new spin, and the game appears to be entirely without combat, offering a different, more relaxed sort of adventure.

In a recent interview with the PlayStation blog team, the Tales of the Shire creative director, Stephen Lambert, shared some more insight into what we can expect when the game finally arrives. As of now, it’s looking like that July 29th release date will be the one that sticks, so gamers have a few more months to look forward to the cozy Lord of the Rings game before it arrives. For those eager to learn more about what the game will actually entail, these new details shed some light on the core gameplay loop, features, and more.

Community is Central to Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game

As we’ve seen in previous looks at Tales of the Shire, Lambert reiterates that community-building activities will be a core part of the gameplay loop. The four main Hobbit life activities will be cooking, gardening, fishing, and “doing peaceful activities.” Three of those are essential staples for the cozy gaming genre, but it will be interesting to see what sorts of activities fall under that “peaceful” umbrella. Clearly, exploration is part of this, as Lambert notes that Hobbits will explore near the water to discover beautiful spaces to rest as well as “secret moments.”

It looks like our fellow Hobbit NPCs will have their own stories to tell as well. Bywater will feel like a real community as you get to know fellow Hobbits, and relationship-building is an essential part of gameplay. Fans of games like Fields of Mistria know what a difference well-rounded NPCs can make. Getting to know other community members in the game will help you learn more about their individual Hobbit tales and will progress the story of the game as well.

Decorate your own cozy Shire space in Tales of the Shire

One way to progress relationships will be hosting Hobbit feasts, and cooking looks like it will be a huge part of the game. Players will need to discover new recipes, gather ingredients by foraging, fishing, gardening, or shopping, and then cook the food. We’ve seen some cooking animations in previews, but Lambert confirmed that stirring, adding certain amounts of ingredients, and seasoning will all play a role in the final product. In other words, this cooking mechanic isn’t just pressing a button and making it happen, but looks to be a more involved process to create the ideal dish to keep Hobbit guests happy and improve your relationships.

Another big part of Tales of the Shire gameplay will be decorating your very own Hobbit hole. For gamers who enjoy this cozy creativity angle, it’s helpful to know that there’s a good bit of flexibility in this aspect of the game, letting you avoid the limitations of a snap-to-grid system for more creative options. In all, it sounds like Weta Workshop is using that extra time in the oven to ensure that the gameplay makes Tales of the Shire a new cozy classic that will satisfy cozy gamers and Lord of the Rings fans alike.

