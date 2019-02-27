‘Talisman: Kingdom Hearts’ Tabletop Revealed

Kingdom Hearts III has been an incredible journey and proving to fans that it was well worth the wait! Now those that enjoyed the magical adventures of Sora, Kairi, Riku, and more can experience the tales in new way thanks to the recently announced Talisma: Kingdom Hearts game coming this year!

“Following the release of award-nominated video game Kingdom Hearts III, the celebration continues as Talisman: Kingdom Hearts Edition reveals Sora, Kairi, Riku, King Mickey, Goofy, and other comrades as figures at the helm of impressive new stories and combat methods,” reads the official reveal over on BoardGameGeek.com. “Inspired by Kingdom Hearts lore, the 2- to 6-player game’s objective compels players to acquire the needed Strength and Magic to seal the Door to Darkness and keep Heartless from consuming the communal worlds.”

The tabletop adventure will offer players three unique regions that lore lovers will recognize alongside a custom marbleized six-sided dice, and more. For fans of The Magical Quest Game, the cards for Kingdom Hearts will retain that familiar style and “exploratory spirit” while adding a more light-hearted Disney touch that is guaranteed to be perfect for fans of this incredible franchise.

Also included in Talisman: Kingdom Hearts is Munny-themed in-game currency, familiar Gummi Paths, and more to bring the world of Kingdom Hearts to life in an all-new way. We don’t have a release date for the latest adventure in tabletop just yet, though it is expected to release by the end of this year in both Europe and North America.

As for the latest game in the Kingdom Hearts series, you can play as Sora and the gang once more on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now.

