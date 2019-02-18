This Tamagotchi Heat Change Coffee Mug is Easy to Keep Alive

If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a good chance that you killed a Tamagotchi or two. As an adult, you probably need coffee to survive. Some genius at Bandai realized this, and developed a heat-changing Tamagotchi mug that can be “fed” simply by adding a hot liquid.

Indeed, you can keep your Tamagotchi awake and healthy simply by drinking a cup of coffee. You won’t get bored or annoyed with it, and you won’t feel the crippling guilt that comes with neglect. Think you can handle the responsibility? Reserve a Tamagotchi mug right here for $19.99 with free shipping and your new buddy will be on your doorstep in May (quantities are limited apparently). Yes, this time things are going to be different! This time your Tamagotchi will thrive! That is, until you drop it on the floor or it’s kidnapped in the breakroom.

On a related note, do you know what’s better than earning a Platinum Trophy in a PlayStation game? Celebrating that achievement with something beer-colored in an official Sony trophy glass that comes complete with embossed PlayStation icons. In fact, you can use it to celebrate all your achievements in life, like the coveted “I woke up today”. You can reserve a PlayStation Trophy Glass of your own right here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for May.

Finally, Rick and Morty fans have two new, Adult Swim-official drinkware options, and one of them might draw some unwanted attention from the uninitiated. I think you know which one I’m talking about.

That’s right folks – the Pickle Rick stein is available to pre-order here for $18.99 with free shipping slated for July, and the Plumbus mug is available here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for May. Just make sure to think twice about bringing the Plumbus version to work.

