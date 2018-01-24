Tamagotchi is Back and Bigger Than Ever With More Color Options

Ah, the 90s. Filled with fashion choices we’d rather put behind us and pocket pets that died if we didn’t water them fast enough. Though we’d prefer some of the 90s staples to stay where they are, we are very excited about one major comeback – Tamagotchis!

The digital pets came back last year originally, and immediately sold out upon release. Now they are back and bigger than ever with more colour options than ever before! Just like last time, however, they will be extremely limited in quantity, so for those that missed out on the 20th anniversary – now is your chance to get in on the action!

“Since the 20th anniversary of Tamagotchi, we received an overwhelming demand from fans to bring the devices back,” says Tara Badie, Bandai America Marketing Director. “By releasing the mini Tamagotchi in these cool colors and new textures, we’re able to reach new fans that come to love nurturing play of Tamagotchi, while also giving existing fans what they’ve been clamoring for – more to add to their collection.”

The re-vamped line are available now to pre-order at retailers everywhere with six new exclusive colours from the era of grunge. With baby blue and pastel pink flocked versions, the miniature Tamagotchi sets come in the familiar egg-shape with the pixelated LCD screen to see your digitalized pet grow. Just – don’t forget to feed and water them, I’m pretty sure I still have one from 1997 that’s begging for a tasty treat.

Each collectible figure will be available for a lo $14.99 price tag, making it super easy to collect them and try for the whole set!

For more about the company bringing this blast from the past to life:

