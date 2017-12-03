‘Call of Duty: WWII’ and ’Star Wars: Battlefront II’ Among the Big Game Sales at Target Today

If you can look past all of the drama surrounding Star Wars: Battlefront II, you can score the game for $39.99, which is $20 off the list price at Target today. They also have Call of Duty: WWII for $20 off, which is one of the best deals we’ve seen on the title since its release. But that’s not all! Here are some other standout deals that are available in the sale:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Overwatch: Origins Edition (multiple platforms)- $29.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (multiple platforms)- $39.99

The Evil Within 2 (multiple platforms)- $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V (multiple platforms)- $29.99

WWE 2K18 (multiple platforms) $39.99.

New Nintendo 3DS XL Galaxy Edition- $174.99

Xbox One S 500GB Minecraft Bundle- $229.99

EA Sports games- Buy one, get one 50 percent off (includes Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, NHL 18 and NBA Live 18)

DualShock 4 and Xbox One select controllers; $59.99

You can shop the entire gaming sale at Target right here. Standard shipping is free, so there’s no need to rush out to the stores, though you could always secure the game online and pick it up. On that note, Target is also offering 10% off their gift cards today (December 3rd) only, which is basically free money that you can use to buy more games. If you have a REDcard you can save an additional 5% on top of all of these other discounts. It’s a no brainer if you shop at Target regularly and pay your bill in full each month. You might even be able to apply the discount online right away.