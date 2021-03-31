Target PS5 Stock: PlayStation Fans Confused and Angry After Chaotic Restock
This morning, Target released new PS5 stock featuring both models of the console, and just like virtually every PS5 restock of 2021, it was a mess and left PlayStation fans both confused and angry as they attempted to buy the hard-to-get console. At the moment of publishing, it appears the restock is completely sold out across the board. Despite this, it looks like many missed out on securing an order.
As every Target restock so far this year, this morning's restock was store pick-up only, which meant rural customers missed out on ordering the console due to a lack of nearby stores while urban customers came up empty-handed due to the stiff competition. Meanwhile, Target's website also created a ton of confusion as customers were told their store had limited stock, just to find out this wasn't accurate.
As you would expect, the all-digital and $400 model sold out quicker, presumably due to the fact that Target had less stock of the console. Sony is currently manufacturing far less of the all-digital console, probably because it's losing money on the cheaper console.
Right now, it's unclear when the next PS5 restock will go down, which in turn magnifies the frustration of many PlayStation customers who have been trying to secure an order for months.
Missed It
I MISSED A TARGET PS5 DROP THIS MORNING?!?! pic.twitter.com/sCbZ5taPf8— Will🤘🏽📽⌚️💻 (@anakinfan8) March 31, 2021
Never Had a Chance
So I got a notification from A Target Restock at 6:42 am today and been refreshing for the last 2 hours and nit once did I see this damn PS5 go on sale. Did anybody have this same issue? All I see is a SOLD OUT notification, so damn frustrated with this whole situation.— Kenny Machado (@kmachado37) March 31, 2021
Absurd Hours
Why does Target always do PS5 drops at like 3 AM on a weekday, people got jobs man.— Jordan (@JordanJKepler) March 31, 2021
Nearly Had It
I’m pissed I had the ps5 in my cart on Target this morning .. I just didn’t have the $550 to check out lol 🤬🤬— Money Motivated💰 (@DatNigga_RayRay) March 31, 2021
Causing Confusion
Hey, please post ACCURATE information on your website regarding store stock. I just spent 1 hour waiting at my target because the website said the PS5 was not available for pick up or delivery, and that my local store had limited stock for an associate to say otherwise— Brant Burrows (@Scarnehu) March 31, 2021
Misleading
I literally was the first person to walk in @Target to get a PS5 when their site says “Buy In Store Only” and they had 4 in stock then the worker tells me the site isn’t accurate. How misleading of you @Target pic.twitter.com/QUU6xnEqID— WiteNoize, Wite Em Out (@WteNoize) March 31, 2021
Been There
Me thinking I was about to casually walk into @Target and purchase a #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Qmo9AHWbHZ— TopShot - KushCurry (@TS_KushCurry) March 31, 2021
Forces at Work
So I made it in time an..... they won't send it to the local @Target I don't get it... I swear there are forces at work preventing me from getting a ps5 @mattswider @Jake_Randall_YT @Wario64 pic.twitter.com/kS4LmDY7Ma— Ron Townsend (@RonTown15119474) March 31, 2021
Time to Give Up?
Not going to lie it really pissed me off, the literal second they dropped on #target I added to cart and hit place order only to fail on both #ps5 systems. Maybe it’s time to just stick with my #XboxSeriesS and say F it to PlayStation— Mike Fisch (@MikeFiscch) March 31, 2021