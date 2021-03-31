Target PS5 Stock: PlayStation Fans Confused and Angry After Chaotic Restock

This morning, Target released new PS5 stock featuring both models of the console, and just like virtually every PS5 restock of 2021, it was a mess and left PlayStation fans both confused and angry as they attempted to buy the hard-to-get console. At the moment of publishing, it appears the restock is completely sold out across the board. Despite this, it looks like many missed out on securing an order.

As every Target restock so far this year, this morning's restock was store pick-up only, which meant rural customers missed out on ordering the console due to a lack of nearby stores while urban customers came up empty-handed due to the stiff competition. Meanwhile, Target's website also created a ton of confusion as customers were told their store had limited stock, just to find out this wasn't accurate.

As you would expect, the all-digital and $400 model sold out quicker, presumably due to the fact that Target had less stock of the console. Sony is currently manufacturing far less of the all-digital console, probably because it's losing money on the cheaper console.

Right now, it's unclear when the next PS5 restock will go down, which in turn magnifies the frustration of many PlayStation customers who have been trying to secure an order for months.