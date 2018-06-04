Target Hosting Buy One, Get One Free Deal On Ubisoft Games

If you’ve been waiting to clean house on Ubisoft games for your library, Target has a deal that’s too good to miss right now.

The retailer has just posted details on a new sale where you can get two Ubisoft games for the price for one, with a “buy one, get one free” setup. And what’s more, the deal isn’t limited to older games. A few blockbusters are thrown in for good measure including new Nintendo Switch releases.

Here are the games that are available as part of the sale, which is going on all week:

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch)- $59.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $44.99

Just Dance 2018 (Nintendo Switch)- $43.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $38.49

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Nintendo Switch)- $59.99

Just Dance 2018 (Nintendo Wii)- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Xbox One)- $59.99

Just Dance 2018 (PlayStation 4)- $38.49

Just Dance 2018 (Xbox One)- $39.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One)- $44.99

Just Dance 2018 (Wii U)- $59.99

Just Dance 2018 (Xbox 360)- $31.99

It’s a bit odd how some games are priced higher than others, like the $20 difference between Rainbow Six Siege. But nevertheless buy one, get one free is pretty hard to beat.

You could practically add two great games to your Switch line-up for the price of one; you can treat a friend to a game of Far Cry 5 or Rainbow Six Siege while enjoying your own; or you’ll be able to go dance crazy with Just Dance on one system while indulging in Assassin’s Creed Origins on the other.

The games are available for both delivery or pick up but supplies may run out depending on how quickly they sell in stores. So if you want to grab these deals, better do it while you can.

As far as the path we’d take, you can practically get Origins and Far Cry 5 for under $50, no matter which console you prefer. You can’t beat that deal with a stick. Also, if you have the Switch, Mario + Rabbids and South Park: The Fractured But Whole are pretty much no-brainers. You’ll be busy for hours with the role-playing/strategy thrills they provide for just $60 plus tax.

