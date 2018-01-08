Select Wii U Games Are Buy One, Get One Free At Target This Week

If you’ve been waiting to clean up on some great Wii U game deals – since some of you still have the system, despite the success of the Nintendo Switch – then you might want to make your way to Target this week.
The retailer is hosting a special buy one, get one free deal on select Wii U games, including a number of big first-party hits. That means you can finally get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. for just around $60 or so – not too shabby at all.
Here’s a full list of the games that you can pick up right now. But hurry, the sale ends Saturday!
- Lego City Undercover- $17.99
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wink Waker HD- $18.89
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $19.99
- Super Mario 3D World- $19.99
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition- $24.99
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE- $38.99
- Yoshi’s Woolly World w/Light Blue Yarn Yoshi Amiibo- $39.99
- Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival With Amiibo Figurines- $44.99
- Paper Mario: Color Splash- $44.99
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U- $46.99
- Star Fox Zero w/Star Fox Guard- $47.99
- Pokken Tournament- $47.99
- Super Mario Maker- $49.99
- Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash- $49.99
- Splatoon- $49.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- $59.99
- The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess w/Amiibo figurine- $59.99
- New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U- $59.99
Some pretty good deals here, especially if you’ve been wanting to clean up on some more rare titles!