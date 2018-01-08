Select Wii U Games Are Buy One, Get One Free At Target This Week

If you’ve been waiting to clean up on some great Wii U game deals – since some of you still have the system, despite the success of the Nintendo Switch – then you might want to make your way to Target this week.

The retailer is hosting a special buy one, get one free deal on select Wii U games, including a number of big first-party hits. That means you can finally get The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. for just around $60 or so – not too shabby at all.

Here’s a full list of the games that you can pick up right now. But hurry, the sale ends Saturday!

Lego City Undercover- $17.99

The Legend of Zelda: The Wink Waker HD- $18.89

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze- $19.99

Super Mario 3D World- $19.99

Minecraft: Wii U Edition- $24.99

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE- $38.99

Yoshi’s Woolly World w/Light Blue Yarn Yoshi Amiibo- $39.99

Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival With Amiibo Figurines- $44.99

Paper Mario: Color Splash- $44.99

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U- $46.99

Star Fox Zero w/Star Fox Guard- $47.99

Pokken Tournament- $47.99

Super Mario Maker- $49.99

Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash- $49.99

Splatoon- $49.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild- $59.99

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess w/Amiibo figurine- $59.99

New Super Mario Bros. U + New Super Luigi U- $59.99

Some pretty good deals here, especially if you’ve been wanting to clean up on some more rare titles!