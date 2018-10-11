Rumor: ‘Team Sonic Racing’ May Be Delayed To 2019

Ever since its official announcement earlier this year, fans of Sonic the Hedgehog have been getting revved up by the idea of Team Sonic Racing, the follow-up to the smash Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed. (It’s being developed by the same team at Sumo Digital.) However, there’s a possibility that the game may not be racing our way this holiday season.

This comes from a recently snapped picture from a Russian gaming magazine, which features an ad talking about the forthcoming racer. In it, the article suggests that its release date is sometime in 2019. Check out the translation below, along with the tweet:

Booklet with advertising of #TeamSonicRacing the game from the Russian game exhibition “igromir”. for some reason, the release date is 2019.

Буклет с рекламой игры #TeamSonicRacing с российской игровой выставки “Игромир”. По какой-то причине указана дата выхода 2019 год. 🤔#Игромир #Игромир2018 pic.twitter.com/JjKa7dNXpj — Sonic Characters (@SAAC_RUS) October 6, 2018

Fans have since gone into a frenzy, noting that this would be the first time in quite a while that we wouldn’t have a major Sonic the Hedgehog release for the holiday season (unless, of course, you count Sonic Mania Plus, which came out earlier this year — but that’s a variation of a game that came out in 2017).

Sega hasn’t said a word about the ad, so this is being treated as a rumor for now. However, it is mildly concerning that the publisher hasn’t given Team Sonic Racing an official release date yet (it’s supposedly a holiday release, and we’re already into October). So the possibility that we won’t see it until next year is certainly there.

We’ve already reached out to our representative, and once they provide us with a response, we’ll let you know what the story is. For now, though, it appears that the only racing we’ll be doing with Sonic is if you have a copy of Transformed on hand (like for Xbox One, since it’s backward compatible). We’ll see what happens in the weeks ahead.

When it does release, Team Sonic Racing will arrive on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.