Team-Up With DC Studios’ Superman Against Darkseid In Epic Defenders Unite Experience

Superman fans are in for some amazing things over the next few years, as DC Studios has Supergirl hitting theaters later this year and the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow set for next year, and that’s just on the feature film side. Now DC is celebrating Superman Day with the reveal of an incredibly immersive attraction called Superman Experience: Defenders Unite, which will have you fighting alongside the Man of Steel, playing with Krypto, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Superman Experience: Defenders Unite is a collaboration between Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and DC Studios, and is described as a new walkthrough experience and live gameplay attraction. It will launch on Superman Day (April 18) at Stage 5 on the Warner Bros. Studios Lot, and guests will be able to unlock and use their own superpowers, fly alongside Superman, play catch with Krypto, experience an original Superman story, and much more. You can check out the first look at the new Superman Experience below.

What Does The Superman Experience Include?

Those who want to jump in and try out the Superman Experience will be greeted with the experience’s central hub, which is themed after Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. The experience includes interactive mini games, unique props, and photo opportunities, and it’s all a Superman fan’s dream.

Among the things you can find are a life-sized audio animatronic Gary (Robot #4), a Doghouse of Solitude mini game where you can play catch with Krypto, and a two-player puzzle game where you can activate the Phantom Zone Projector. As fans complete these activities, and more are going to be revealed soon, there will be a Chaos Crystal display that will activate the entire Fortress.

Then there’s the main event, which is an original storyline that was created for the Defenders Unite attraction. You’ll be brought into the world of James Gunn’s Superman film as the Man of Steel himself recruits you to receive Kryptonian powers for a critical mission. Then through immersive technology, you’ll be able to simulate flying in the skies alongside Superman as you visit landmark locations.

That includes a training session that takes place on the Kent farm with Krypto, which will be followed by joining Superman in an epic battle against the ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid. To defeat him and save the world, you’ll need to use your new powers and help Superman finally take Darkseid down.

Fans can also pick up a snack and beverage at the Fortress of Solitude lounge, and exclusive merchandise will be available at a Daily Planet-themed retail store. That includes an exclusive comic book specifically for the Superman Experience: Defenders Unite attraction, which is fittingly titled Superman: Defenders Unite from writer Josh Trujillo and cover artist Bernard Chang.

“Superman Experience offers guests a unique experience to step into the world of DC’s storytelling in an incredibly fun and immersive way,” said Danny Kahn, Vice President and General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. “This new attraction unites Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, and DC Studios, so fans can create memories while celebrating the world’s greatest Super Hero.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!