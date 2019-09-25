Teamfight Tactics Is Expanding its Competitive Scene

Word of mouth and the frequent discussions online about Teamfight Tactics strategies and balance suggested that the League of Legends game mode was a hit, but Riot Games has now provided some player numbers to back up the assumption. The creator of League and its auto-battler game mode said over 33 million people play the game each month, many of them opting to compete in the ranked mode over normal games. Riot announced those player numbers on Wednesday and said it’s committed to building on this existing competitive scene in 2020.

Teamfight Tactics already has the start of its competitive scene in place with its ranked mode, but Riot has plans to take that further. A press release regarding the current state of the game mode said Riot is planning on building up a competitive environment for the game to make good on the requests from the community who prefer the more competitive aspects of the mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on League’s Nexus shared with players gave an idea of how many players prefer ranked over normal games.

“I don’t want to spoil everything, but I will say that we’re committing to building a competitive scene for TFT starting in 2020,” Teamfight Tactics product lead Richard “Riot MapleNectar” Henkel said. “The hunger is definitely there—the proportion of ranked to normal games of TFT is 4:1, and the mode is incredibly resonant in some of our most competitive regions like Korea. We want to provide an experience worthy of the players that have dedicated themselves to being the best in the world.”

Other interesting facts from the announcement include the fact that the game mode caused League’s peak concurrent player count to increase by 30 percent when the mode went live. Teamfight Tactics is most popular in China, though it’s been a hit worldwide with 1,725,000,000 hours logged in the mode so far.

This is the new official account for TFT, the @leagueoflegends game mode. Here you can expect information and updates about TFT and maybe even a few memes for your table ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rSN2NM7r3p — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) September 25, 2019

For anyone who’s wanting to hear about more Teamfight Tactics updates and what’s in store for the future of the game, you may want to consider following the Twitter account above. The account was just created by Riot and is dedicated solely to Teamfight Tactics, so expect updates to start coming from there soon.