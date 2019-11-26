Teamfight Tactics Adds New Champions and the Soulbound Class

Teamfight Tactics is getting a few more champions and an entirely new Class soon now that details about Lucian, Senna, Amumu, and the new Soulbound trait have been revealed. Riot Games showed off each one of these new champions and the Class that’s shared between Senna and Lucian with a video to preview how all of this works while the new content heads to the PBE before it later comes to live servers.

The video below shows what each of these new champions and the Soulbound Class can do, but it’s a lot to make sense of considering everything that’s going on in the clip. A post on the League of Legends site looked to clarify things by explaining what the new features are capable of and how Senna and Lucian will work together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PBE Preview! Lucian – 4 💰 Light/Soulbound

Senna – 2 💰 Shadow/Soulbound

Soulbound (2): The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, and continue to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive. Oh…And Amumu – 5 💰 Inferno/Warden pic.twitter.com/wWiVoCnmrl — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) November 25, 2019

Details on the new Soulbound Class as well as the three champions now on the Teamfight Tactics PBE can be found below. Those who recall seeing Lucian from the first set of Teamfight Tactics will notice that the champion is pretty much entirely new at this point.

Soulbound

(2) The first Soulbound unit to die in a round will instead enter the Spirit Realm, becoming untargetable and continuing to fight as long as another Soulbound unit is alive

Senna

Cost: 2

Origin: Shadow

Class: Soulbound

Ability: Piercing Darkness Senna fires a beam through her furthest ally, dealing 50/100/150 magic damage to enemies, and buffing allies’ on-hits for 5 seconds to deal 25/45/65 magic damage from Senna.



Lucian

Cost: 4

Origin: Light

Class: Soulbound

Ability: The Culling Lucian fires at 4 times his normal Attacks Per Second in a direction for 4 seconds, each attacking for 20/30/50% of his AD, applying on-hits, and dealing 30/40/50 magic damage.



Amumu

Cost: 5

Origin: Inferno

Class: Warden

Ability: Curse of the Sad Mummy Amumu’s rage explodes, dealing 250/500/1337 magic damage to enemies within 2/3/4 Hexes, and stunning them for 1.5 seconds.



The new Teamfight Tactics content is now on the PBE for testing before its live release.