Teamfight Tactics Is Getting a Bunch of New Items

A new Teamfight Tactics update went out recently to formally add Pantheon as a Dragon/Guardian champion and change some systems, but some of the biggest announcements around that release were centered around items yet to come. Several new items are coming to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 9.18, Riot Games said, and at the center of most of those is the new Sparring Gloves component. These gloves will be half of many new recipes and will be added alongside two more items resulting from some recipe adjustments.

Riot Games shared news of the upcoming items earlier in the week and previewed their release in Patch 9.18. A full breakdown of what consists of 11 items total was provided to show what new items will do and how the updated Infinity Edge will work once the update is released. One item, Sword of the Divine, will also take its leave in the patch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“These gloves combine with all existing item components to make eight new items and a reworked Infinity Edge,” Riot said. “Sword of the Divine has been removed; its recipe and Infinity Edge’s one now create two more new items. They’ll all join the roster with patch 9.18.”

Below is a list of every new item recipe that’ll be introduced soon starting with the Sparring Gloves.

Sparring Gloves

+10% Dodge chance – “Float like a butterfly”

+10% Crit chance – “Sting like a bee”

We didn’t want to disrupt the balance of offensive and defensive options, so we made Sparring Gloves capable of either: If the finished item is offensive in nature, the statline shifts to +20% Crit, if it is defensive, it shifts to +20% Dodge.

Thief’s Gloves

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Sparring Gloves

A champion holding Thief’s Gloves can’t hold other items except temporary ones gained by this item. Thief’s Gloves cannot be given to a champion that already holds an item. On round start, gain two temporary items. Their quality is based on your player level.

For those that like items with their items.

Hand of Justice

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Tear of the Goddess

At the beginning of the planning phase, the wearer randomly gains either 40% increased damage or 40 life on hit until end of round.

For those that aren’t great with decisions.

Infinity Edge

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + BF Sword

Crits deal 200% more damage.

When you want to crit, but like….even more so.

Arcane Gauntlet

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Needlessly Large Rod

Your abilities can critically strike.

When your ASol dreams of being Draven.

Quicksilver

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Negatron Cloak

Prevents the next crowd control effect applied to the wearer. Refreshes every 5 seconds.

Can’t touch this, ba na na na.

Iceborne Gauntlet

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest

On dodge, create an expandable 30% attack speed slow zone.

Just how expandable? No one knows.

Backhand

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Giant’s Belt

The wearer starts combat with a spell shield. Stun the enemy that breaks the shield for a long time.

An eye for an eye, in item form.

Repeating Crossbow

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Recurve Bow

When the wearer dies, Repeating Crossbow passes to a new ally and they gain an additional 20% Crit chance and 20% Attack Speed. This stacks with each pass of the item.

YOU get a Repeating Crossbow, YOU get a Repeating Crossbow, YOU get a Repeating Crossbow!!!!!!!!!

Mittens

Recipe: Sparring Gloves + Golden Spatula

Extra 10% Crit chance and 10% Dodge chance. Wearer is also a Yordle

Tastes purple.

Lord’s Edge

Recipe: BF Sword + BF Sword

A champion holding Lord’s Edge can’t hold other items except temporary ones gained by this item. Lord’s Edge cannot be given to a champion that already holds an item. On takedown, gain a BF Sword for the remainder of the round.

For those doing the math at home, yes a champion can hold three Lord’s Edges by the end of the round.

Last Whisper

Recipe: BF Sword + Recurve Bow

Attacks can’t miss (removed from RFC btw) and deal True Damage equal to 5% of the target’s maximum health

*Cries in Yordle*

These item recipes will be introduced to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 9.18.