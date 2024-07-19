Teamfight Tactics Sounds Like It’s Getting Another Arcane Crossover for Season 2

Teamfight Tactics is ushering in a new set called Magic n’ Mayhem on July 31st, a set filled with bees, eldritch beasts, and more mystical effects for players to strategize around. Sets typically last around four months or so in Teamfight Tactics, and since this one is basically starting at the beginning of August, that means that it’ll be wrapping up around November. That just so happens to be the same month that the League of Legends TV show Arcane will return to Netflix for Season 2, and based on some comments from Teamfight Tactics game director Peter Whalen, it sure sounds like Teamfight Tactics players can look forward to more Arcane content later this year.

ComicBook spoke to Whalen and Teamfight Tactics game producer Dan Townsend about the new Magic n’ Mayhem set before wrapping up our conversation with a look at the future of the game. After pointing out that the typical duration of Teamfight Tactics sets just so happened to line up nicely with Arcane Season 2’s November release date, Whalen acknowledged how convenient those circumstances are. He didn’t say what to expect from Teamfight Tactics in regards to more Arcane content but acknowledged that the Teamfight Tactics developers are naturally big fans of the show as is the League community overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Man, that’s really convenient,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot of people on this TFT team that are huge, huge Arcane fans, both of Season 1 and are really looking forward to Arcane Season 2. We know that’s true in our community as well, and I hope our community’s excited about what we’re putting together for November.”

Several years ago when Arcane hype was at its peak and Teamfight Tactics was still doing mid-sets, Riot Games added Silco to the game. Aside from capitalizing on the interest in Arcane, Silco’s addition to the game was special in the sense that he was the first exclusive character Teamfight Tactics got as he has never been added to League of Legends which is where, up until that point, all characters in Teamfight Tactics came from. Teamfight Tactics has since gone on to incorporate more unique characters like Kobuko from Inkborn Fables, but Silco is what started that trend.

Arcane Season 2 does not yet have a release date beyond some time in November, but expect to see Riot unveil its plans for Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends, and other potential crossover opportunities later this year.