Mid-Patch Teamfight Tactics Update Released, Here’s What’s New

Riot Games released a new Teamfight Tactics update this week to hold players over until the next set of more comprehensive changes. This update looked at three different parts of the game – the power of Shadow champions, Master Yi, and Sion – that were performing too well to be left untouched until the next update released. Those changes are live in the game now and are to be added to the patch notes soon. Players who’ve been using either the Shadow champions or the other two individual champions changed in the patch notes will want to check out those changes to see what’s new before they put together their next team comp.

The changes Riot Games released in the mid-patch update for Teamfight Tactics can be seen below. With no buffs in sight, both of the champions and the Shadow power mentioned above have been nerfed in this update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mid-Patch Balance Changes 🔹Shadow Bonus Damage: 65%/165% ➡️ 65%/150% 🔹Sion Spell Damage: 200/400/800 ➡️ 200/350/700 🔹Master Yi Bonus Damage: 75/100/500 ➡️ 40/80/500 Updates will be reflected in the patch notes here 👇https://t.co/dN30nDKj8D pic.twitter.com/R50FmuErGK — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 25, 2020

The rest of the patch notes can be found below for those who missed them the first time around. Expect these patch notes to reflect the changes from the mid-patch update soon, and look for the next Teamfight Tactics update when its released.

Traits

Crystal Damage Threshold: 100/60 ⇒ 110/60

Glacial Chance to Stun: 20%/35%/50% ⇒ 25% at all levels.

Glacial NEW: 75/175/350 bonus Magic Damage on stun.

Poison Mana Increase: 50% ⇒ 33%

Champion Balance

Tier 1 Ornn Spell Damage: 100/200/300 ⇒ 125/250/450 Taliyah Starting/Total Mana: 50/80 ⇒ 30/80

Tier 2 Senna Ally Damage Bonus: 15/40/65 ⇒ 20/45/70

Tier 3 Azir Starting/Total Mana: 75/100 ⇒ 50/100 Nocturne Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒8

Tier 4 Lucian Spell Attack Damage Ratio: 0.3/0.4/0.5 ⇒5/0.5/0.5 Olaf Health: 750 ⇒ 850 Olaf Spell Bonus Attack Speed: 100%/150%/450% ⇒ 125%/150%/450%

Tier 5 Singed Spell Damage: 150/300/2000 ⇒ 225/300/2000 Taric Invulnerability Duration: 3/3/5 ⇒5/2.5/8 Zed Attack Speed: 1.0 ⇒1



UI Updates and Bugfixes