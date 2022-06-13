Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Reveals New Song From Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon

✖

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is set to release later this week, and publisher Dotemu has dropped a new track from the game, performed by Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon the Chef and Ghostface Killah, with a beat by Tee Lopes. The song, titled "We Ain't Came to Lose," is sure to delight TMNT fans as the rap legends drop lines about members of the Turtle clan and their chief adversary. In addition to this track, Tribute Games and Dotemu previously released a reimagining of the original theme song, performed by Faith No More's Mike Patton.

The new track can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in pre-ordering the soundtrack for the game can do so right here.

A song about the Ninja Turtles would not be complete without a reference to pizza, and "We Ain't Came to Lose" doesn't disappoint in that regard. The song references Little Caesars, which normally wouldn't be something worth noting. However, when physical copies of Shredder's Revenge ship from Limited Run Games, they will be accompanied by a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut, in a promotion similar to one that accompanied the NES release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game. The competing pizza chains might not be thrilled about that!

For those unfamiliar with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, the game is a throwback to the TMNT arcade games produced by Konami. It's been more than 30 years since Turtles in Time released in arcades, and the new game could be an excellent way for newcomers to see what made those old games so special. Long-time fans of the TMNT have been eagerly anticipating Shredder's Revenge since it was first announced last year, but thankfully an end is nearly in sight!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release June 16th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? What do you think of this track? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!