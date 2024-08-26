Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase and Indie World Event Happening This Week

After several rumors, Nintendo has confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct presentation will take place this week. The event will happen on Tuesday, August 27th at 7 a.m. PT, and will be a little bit different than we’ve seen in the past. This time around, viewers can expect both a Partner Showcase and an Indie World, which will stream back to back. In total, viewers can expect to see about 40 minutes worth of announcements related to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has confirmed that the event will not have any announcements related to the company’s new console.

The event will be streamed on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, and the link for the stream can be found right here. Nintendo fans should note that because this is a Partner Showcase, it means that we probably shouldn’t expect to see anything related to Nintendo published games. That’s not to say that there haven’t been exceptions; a Partner Showcase earlier this year saw the announcement of Endless Ocean Luminous, which is a Nintendo published game. However, that game was developed by the third-party studio Arika, which is why it was able to fit with the theme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So what can we expect during tomorrow’s stream? It’s hard to say, but we do know of several third-party games that are coming to Switch over the next few months. Sonic x Shadow Generations could show up, and it could be the place where Sega reveals the game’s fourth playable character. We could also see Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which hasn’t gotten a lot of focus from Square Enix, despite releasing in November. A release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics could also happen; the compilation was revealed during June’s Nintendo Direct, and fans have been desperately waiting for official news on when it’s coming. Of course, some new game announcements would also be nice!

With just 24 hours to go until the Nintendo Direct takes place, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what gets unveiled. Some fans might have preferred a traditional Nintendo Direct, but with rumors about a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement happening in September, there might be even more exciting announcements in just a few weeks!

How do you feel about this Nintendo Direct announcement? Are you planning to watch the show tomorrow? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!