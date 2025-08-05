New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Coming to Consoles This Month

Earlier this year, developer Strange Scaffold released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown on PC. Naturally, fans on consoles felt quite a bit of jealousy, and there were immediate questions about whether the game would end up on alternate platforms. Not only will the TMNT game arrive on consoles, but it will happen very soon; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is slated to be released August 14th on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. Players can expect the same game that was released earlier this year, alongside a new Remix Mode, which is also coming to Steam that same day via a free update.

Strange Scaffold was quick to express that Remix Mode is not the same as a New Game+ option. Instead, when players clear a level in Tactical Takedown, they’ll automatically unlock a Remix variant. These alternate versions will offer a greater variety of enemies and an increased level of difficulty. To take on these remixed levels, players will have to change up the strategies they used previously, and take full advantage of moves that are purchased from Fugitoid. For players that already beat the game on Steam, this should give them an excuse to revisit Tactical Takedown, and it should help to make the experience more worthwhile for console buyers as well. A new trailer for the game can be found below.

Interestingly enough, today’s announcement makes no mention of a version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown for PS4 or PS5. That has already led to some frustration among PlayStation users, who replied to today’s announcement with some surprise. That said, Switch always seemed like a natural fit for the game; the TMNT have a history on Nintendo platforms going back nearly four decades. On top of that, indie games seem to perform pretty well on Switch. It’s possible that we could see PS4 and PS5 versions in the future, but Strange Scaffold has made no announcements as of this writing.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared across a plethora of games over just the last few years, but Tactical Takedown manages to stand out for multiple reasons. For one thing, it’s the first time the characters have appeared in a turn-based game, with all of the characters having designs that evoke figurines, and the levels resembling dioramas. The game also has a very distinct storyline, taking place after the deaths of Shredder and Splinter. As a result, the team has gone their separate ways, which is reflected in the actual gameplay.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown currently has a “very positive” rating on Steam. That said, the game has a pretty small number of reviews from users, given that it has only been available since May. As such, it will be interesting to see how console users feel about Tactical Takedown when it’s released later this month.

