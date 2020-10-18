Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Coming to Smite

✖

While Smite is known for featuring gods and mythological figures from various cultures, the game's next Battle Pass will feature a very different set of characters: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Skins of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, Splinter, and Shredder will appear for the playable characters Osiris, Sun Wukong, Loki, Mercury, Hachiman, and Ravana, respectively. Smite will also feature "Radical" skins, depicting cartoon-inspired designs for each of the four Turtles. In addition, players will be able to acquire avatars of several TMNT characters, loading screens, emotes, and more. A trailer for the game's new Battle Pass can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

T-U-R-T-L-E POWER! We're teaming up with @Nickelodeon and @TMNT for our next Battle Pass featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! pic.twitter.com/w00N2jI8eT — SMITE (@SMITEGame) October 12, 2020

Since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989, the characters have been a staple of the video game industry. The characters have appeared in a number of beloved games, from old-school classics like Turtles in Time, to more recent crossovers like Injustice 2. The brand is easily one of Nickelodeon's most enduring, so it makes a lot of sense that it would be selected for the crossover. For the uninitiated, Smite is a free-to-play MOBA game that launched on PC in 2014, and has been ported to a number of additional platforms, since.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that licensed characters have appeared in Smite. Earlier this year, characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra also appeared in the game. Notably, these properties are also owned by Nickelodeon, so it seems that the company and publisher Hi-Rez Studios have a strong relationship. Perhaps this could lead to future Battle Pass options, as well!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Battle Pass is set to release on November 3rd. The Battle Pass will cost 750 Gems, or 1350 for the Battle Pass Plus option. Players can also earn TMNT rewards by playing on the free track, as well. Smite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the game's next Battle Pass? Do you think the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are an odd fit for Smite?