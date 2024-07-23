New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Announced

Restoration Games has announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will star in the next installment of Unmatched Adventures. Ahead of GenCon, Restoration Games released a teaser trailer to announce a Kickstarter campaign for a new Unmatched Adventures game in September. The new game will star the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, marking a major new IP for the Unmatched franchise of games. No other details were announced about the game, but a piece of art revealed on Restoration Games’ website indicates that players will be facing off against Shredder and Krang and possibly the Technodrome from the 1990s cartoon series.

Restoration Games’ Unmatched franchise typically pits various historical or fictional characters against each other in intense 1v1 battles, with players comparing cards to determine the outcome of various rounds. However, in 2023, Restoration Games released the first Unmatched Adventures game that utilized the same game system as its Unmatched game but with a cooperative game mode. While Unmatched Adventures included four heroes, players could also swap out characters from any other Unmatched game to play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have appeared in numerous board games, most recently a series of campaign-driven games published by the now defunct IDW Games. Those games were based on the IDW comic series, although variants nodding to other parts of the Turtles’ history were also referenced.

As a note, because Unmatched features several Marvel heroes, Unmatched Adventures means that players can potentially either use the Turtles alongside of their inspiration Daredevil or pit them against each other in a standard Unmatched game.

More details about the new Unmatched Adventures is expected at Gen Con. A Kickstarter for the game launches in September, with a signup available on Restoration Games’ webpage.