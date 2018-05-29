‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Unplugged’ HeroClix Preview: Bebop, Rocksteady, and Shredder

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to HeroClix with WizKids’ fourth set to feature the “Heroes in a Half Shell,” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HeroClix: Unplugged.

After producing three sets of HeroClix inspired by the Turtles’ various comic book and television incarnations, Unplugged will for the first time create HeroClix inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games, including figures with special, “pixelated” sculpts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com has five previews from the new set, including the video game versions of Bebop, Rocksteady, and Shredder! All three are rare figures from the set.

Let’s start by looking at 022 Bebop, who comes in at 100 points with the Foot Clan, TMNT Villain, Animal, Pirate, and Warrior keywords:

Bebop has one of the shared traits from the new set, “Level Boss: Flashing Orange.” The trait reads, “The first time each game Bebop would be KO’d, instead turn him to click #7, then heal him 1 click if an opposing force has 1 or 2 characters on it; otherwise, heal him 2 clicks. Protected: Pulse Wave.”

Bebop has a second trait called “Stop Getting In My Way!” that interacts with his old pal, Rocksteady. The trait reads, “Once per turn when a friendly character within 3 squares named Rocksteady hits with an attack that’s part of a costed action, after resolutions Bebop may make an attack. If he does and misses, deal that Rocksteady 1 unavoidable damage.”

Bebop also starts with a special attack power called “Time for the Pirate Whip.” The power grants Bebop a special form of Incapacitate that comes with the rider, “When Bebop uses it, after resolutions hit characters are dealt 1 penetrating damage and can’t move or make attacks during their next turn.” The rest of Bebop’s dial includes Running Shot, Sidestep, Leap/Climb, Super Strength, Invulnerability, Toughness, Super Senses, and Probability Control.

Next let’s look at 023 Rocksteady, who also costs 100 points, has the same keywords as Bebop, and a nearly identical dial, swapping just a few of Bebop’s ranged powers for close combat powers:

Like Bebop, Rocksteady has the “Level Boss: Flashing Orange” trait and the “Stop Getting In My Way” trait (swapping in Bebop’s name for Rocksteady’s). Also like Bebop, Rocksteady’s dial begins with a special attack power. His power is called “Time For The Pirate Sword” and grand Blades/Claws/Fangs with the rider, “When Rocksteady uses it, increase the result of the d6 role by the number of action tokens on the target.” The remainder of his dial comes with Charge, Sidestep, Leap/Climb, Super Strength, Invulnerability, Toughness, Super Senses, Exploit Weakness, and Probability Control.

Now let’s look a the big boss, 024 Shredder, who costs 80 points and has the Foot Clan, TMNT Villain, Martial Artist, Mystical, and Ruler keywords:

Shredder has an optional trait that adds 20 points to his cost. The trait is called “Illusionary Double” and grants his “FREE: If no friendly character named Shredder Illusion is on your force, generate a #005 Shredder Illusion. Your opponents don’t core that character.”

Like Bebop and Rocksteady, Shredder also has a “Game Boss” trait, but his trait is “Flashing Red,” which works the same way as the “Flashing Orange” version except that he can use it twice per game instead of just once.

On the back half of Shredder’s six-click dial is a special damage power called “Retromutagen Ray.” The power grants him Outwit with the rider “When Shredder uses it, the targeted character can use Earthbound/Neutralized until your next turn.” Shredder’s other powers include Charge, Sidestep, Blades/Claws/Fangs, Precision Strike, Mastermind, Combat Reflexes, and Shape Change.

Our final two previews are two bystanders that will only be available as part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HeroClix: Unplugged Fast Forces set. The first is B002 Capture Bot. The bystander costs 10 points, has two range and Indomitable, and comes with Plasticity, Poison, and Toughness. That poison is important because the bystander otherwise does 0 damage.

The second bystander preview is B006 Mud Man. This bystander is 20 points of Sidestep, Quake, Super Senses, and Shape Change, plus a trait called “Engulfing Boss.” The trait reads, “Plasticity. Mud Man starts the game with 2 Life tokens, and gains a Life token each time he KO’s an opposing character. When Mud Man would be KO’d, if he has any Life tokens, instead remove one. Protected: Pulse Wave.”

And that’s it for our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HeroClix: Unplugged previews. What do you think of these figures and bystanders? Are excited for the Turtles to return to HeroClix? Let us know in the comments!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles HeroClix: Unplugged goes on sale in June.