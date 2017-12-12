Tekken 7 Becomes A Social Champion As The Most Tweeted Game Of 2017

Twitter is a powerful platform when it comes to spreading the social word about things, whether it’s products, movies or video games. And users are eager to jump in on the fun, if only to sound off on their enthusiasm for such things.

And it also appears to be benefitting a few select titles. A new report from Tech Talk indicates that Tekken 7, Bandai Namco‘s impressive, character-laden brawling game, has become the “most tweeted” game of 2017. Other games saw a boost on the Twitter front as well, including Minecraft, Mario Kart and Warcraft. But not every game benefitted, as Grand Theft Auto, FIFA and Call of Duty saw a slight decrease.

The report from the Greenlight team suggests that the game has managed to garner 1.9 million tweets for the year, becoming the most tweeted in the UK. In fact, gaming in general was strong on Twitter, as the “attitude” on the social channel has been overwhelmingly positive overall.

Another interesting thing with the report is that about 33 percent of all tweets about gaming in the past three years have come from females, and that number should continue to grow.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of trends come up with 2018, as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter World near releases in the months of January.