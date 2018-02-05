Grab Tekken 7 For the Low Price of $20 Right Now

Ever since its release last June, Tekken 7 has been stirring up the fighting community with its huge cast of characters, its fun fighting tactics, and its beautiful presentation. But just in case you haven’t had a chance to experience it yet, here’s your chance to get it for cheap!

Target is offering the hit fighting game for only $20, on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It looks like the sale is happening all week long, so you’ve got a few days to add it to your game collection.

Here are the features for the game, so you know what you’re getting in for:

UNREAL ENGINE 4 – Powered by the Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 sets a new benchmark for graphical fidelity for the fighting game genre, pushing the new generation of console hardware and PC visuals to the limit.



• SEAMLESS STORY EXPERIENCE – Hollywood-like, over-the-top cinematic action sequences blend flawlessly into fierce battles.



• THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE MISHIMA BLOOD SAGA – Tekken 7 represents the final chapter of the 20-year-long Mishima feud.



Unveil the epic ending to the emotionally charged family warfare between the members of the Mishima Clan as they struggle to settle old scores and wrestle for control of a global empire, putting the balance of the world in peril.



• ROSTER OF OVER 30 PLAYABLE CHARACTERS – Select characters from an impressive roster of fan-favorites and all-new fighters, each with a distinct set of deadly techniques, martial arts moves and combos.



• STREET FIGHTER CROSS-OVER CHARACTER – AKUMA – Street Fighter’s Akuma flawlessly transitions into the 3D space and joins the fray in an epic franchise mash-up complete with all his shoto-style moves and fireballs.



• ALL NEW BATTLE MECHANICS & MOVES – Classic 1 vs 1 battles return along with new moves and battle mechanics like Rage Arts, Rage Drives and Power Crushes that make gameplay more accessible for players of all skill levels.

It looks like the game is available for either in-store pick-up or delivery, so head on over and take advantage of this great deal! Be sure to check out the other deals that are being offered as well, including this buy one get one free Wii U game deal!

