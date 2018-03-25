Gaming

Tekken 7 Director Responds To Hilarious Thomas the Tank DLC “Leaks”

Weird rumors are nothing new when it comes to video games. Whether they are yet to be released titles, or discussing what’s next in terms of expansions … rumors, they’re everywhere. In order to make ourselves a little less insane when in a maelstorm of speculation, comedic “leaks” pop up every now and again to provide a little much-needed humor. Injustice 2 is a big title that gets these spoofs, and now … Tekken 7 is here to party.

The below tweet was from the Tekken 7 director himself, Katsuhiro Harada in response to the hilarious “leak” image seen above:

“What the hell,” joked the director on his social media account. “It’s already leaked. I strongly blame our server security system or something. I wanted to announce [this] at this year’s EVO, but grrrrrr.”

You just … you have to have a sense of humor in this industry, if not – you’re going to go insane. That’s just how it works. Obviously the “leak” was a jest and please do not start spreading this completely serious speculation. Though it would be a hilarious twist, we’re going to go out on a limb and say good ‘ol Tommy boy isn’t actually coming to the world of Tekken.

Tekken 7 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC now. For more about the iconic fighter:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.

Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.

