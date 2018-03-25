Tekken 7 Director Responds To Hilarious Thomas the Tank DLC “Leaks”

Weird rumors are nothing new when it comes to video games. Whether they are yet to be released titles, or discussing what’s next in terms of expansions … rumors, they’re everywhere. In order to make ourselves a little less insane when in a maelstorm of speculation, comedic “leaks” pop up every now and again to provide a little much-needed humor. Injustice 2 is a big title that gets these spoofs, and now … Tekken 7 is here to party.

The below tweet was from the Tekken 7 director himself, Katsuhiro Harada in response to the hilarious “leak” image seen above:

WHAT THE HELL.

IT’S ALREADY LEAKED.

I STRONGLY BLAME OUR SERVER SECURITY SYSTEM OR SOMETHING.

I WANTED TO ANNOUNCE AT THIS YEAR’S EVO BUT Grrrrrrr 完全なる情報漏洩ですほんとうにありがとうございました。 I strongly blame our security system

RT @I_Sparks_I pic.twitter.com/2rQ0kGhKo2 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 23, 2018

“What the hell,” joked the director on his social media account. “It’s already leaked. I strongly blame our server security system or something. I wanted to announce [this] at this year’s EVO, but grrrrrr.”

You just … you have to have a sense of humor in this industry, if not – you’re going to go insane. That’s just how it works. Obviously the “leak” was a jest and please do not start spreading this completely serious speculation. Though it would be a hilarious twist, we’re going to go out on a limb and say good ‘ol Tommy boy isn’t actually coming to the world of Tekken.

